Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms nearly 200% in 5 months. Do you own?

Share price of ASM Technologies

Shares of ASM Technologies hit a new high of ₹3,634, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the smallcap company has surged 33 per cent. In the past five months, the stock has zoomed 197 per cent from a level of ₹1,223.80 on the BSE.

Mukul Agrawal held nearly 12% stake in ASM Technologies Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 1.52 million equity shares representing 11.7 per cent stake in ASM Technologies as on August 6, 2025, the shareholding pattern data shows. Mukul Agrawal held 762,500 equity shares or 6.48 per cent holding in the company at the end of June 30, 2025 quarter, data shows. Strong Q1FY26 results ALSO READ | Lloyds Metals up 4% on emerging successful bidder coking coal mine; Details For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), ASM Technologies reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹15.6 crore, on the back of strong operational performance. The company had posted PAT of ₹2.5 crore in a year ago quarter. Revenue from operations more-than-doubled to ₹122.90 crore from ₹52.6 crore, driven by strong performance in both the company’s design-led Manufacturing and Engineering R&D segments. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 20.9 per cent from 7.3 per cent.

Industry Outlook The outlook for the Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) sector in India is optimistic, with projected growth driven by advancements in digital engineering and sustainability initiatives. By 2030, the industrial ER&D spend is expected to reach $250-280 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8-9 per cent. As per Nasscom report key growth drivers include the increased adoption of automation, robotics, and AI-enhanced analytics. In addition, the focus on developing integrated product-service solutions is expected to contribute significantly to the sector's expansion as companies look to offer comprehensive solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, ASM Technologies had said in its FY24 annual report.

Meanwhile, the NASSCOM Annual Enterprise CXO Survey 2025 highlights a shift toward AI-driven digital transformation, with organizations increasingly consolidating technology investments into high-impact use cases that are expected to define the next five years. About 82 per cent of CXOs plan to increase digital spending by 5 per cent plus compared to CY24, LTIMindtree, the peer group company, said in its FY25 annual report. ALSO READ | Globe Civil Projects shares gain 5% on ₹222 crore order win; details here Looking ahead, technology providers anticipate stronger growth in FY26, with 77 per cent expecting higher technology spending, fueled by foundational digital scope, emerging markets, and AIled innovation. However, cautious optimism prevails as AI-driven service transformation, skill shortages, cybersecurity risks, and margin pressures remain key challenges. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties and trade policy shifts continue to influence market dynamics.