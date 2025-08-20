Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms nearly 200% in 5 months. Do you own?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms nearly 200% in 5 months. Do you own?

Shares of ASM Technologies hit a new high of ₹3,634 in intra-day trade on Wednesday and have rallied 33 per cent in the past three trading sessions.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share price of ASM Technologies

 
Shares of ASM Technologies hit a new high of ₹3,634, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the smallcap company has surged 33 per cent. In the past five months, the stock has zoomed 197 per cent from a level of ₹1,223.80 on the BSE.
 
At 10:12 AM; ASM Technologies stock was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹3,597, as compared to 0.01 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The company market capitalisation stands at ₹4,244 crore.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Mukul Agrawal held nearly 12% stake in ASM Technologies

 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 1.52 million equity shares representing 11.7 per cent stake in ASM Technologies as on August 6, 2025, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Mukul Agrawal held 762,500 equity shares or 6.48 per cent holding in the company at the end of June 30, 2025 quarter, data shows. 

Strong Q1FY26 results

 
For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), ASM Technologies reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹15.6 crore, on the back of strong operational performance. The company had posted PAT of ₹2.5 crore in a year ago quarter. Revenue from operations more-than-doubled to ₹122.90 crore from ₹52.6 crore, driven by strong performance in both the company’s design-led Manufacturing and Engineering R&D segments. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 20.9 per cent from 7.3 per cent.  ALSO READ | Lloyds Metals up 4% on emerging successful bidder coking coal mine; Details

Industry Outlook

 
The outlook for the Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) sector in India is optimistic, with projected growth driven by advancements in digital engineering and sustainability initiatives. By 2030, the industrial ER&D spend is expected to reach $250-280 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8-9 per cent. 
 
As per Nasscom report key growth drivers include the increased adoption of automation, robotics, and AI-enhanced analytics. In addition, the focus on developing integrated product-service solutions is expected to contribute significantly to the sector's expansion as companies look to offer comprehensive solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, ASM Technologies had said in its FY24 annual report.
 
Meanwhile, the NASSCOM Annual Enterprise CXO Survey 2025 highlights a shift toward AI-driven digital transformation, with organizations increasingly consolidating technology investments into high-impact use cases that are expected to define the next five years. About 82 per cent of CXOs plan to increase digital spending by 5 per cent plus compared to CY24, LTIMindtree, the peer group company, said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Looking ahead, technology providers anticipate stronger growth in FY26, with 77 per cent expecting higher technology spending, fueled by foundational digital scope, emerging markets, and AIled innovation. However, cautious optimism prevails as AI-driven service transformation, skill shortages, cybersecurity risks, and margin pressures remain key challenges. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties and trade policy shifts continue to influence market dynamics.  ALSO READ | Globe Civil Projects shares gain 5% on ₹222 crore order win; details here

About ASM Technologies

 
With over three decades of experience, ASM Technologies has been supporting customers in the areas of Engineering Design led Manufacturing  (DLM). ASM has multiple delivery locations in India with a global presence in USA, Singapore, UK, Canada, Japan, Thailand and Mexico. 
 
The company’s Global Delivery Model and core competencies consider the changing economic scenarios as an opportunity to provide greater value to existing clients and add new clients. The company’s specific industry, domain, and technology expertise allows it to facilitate business transformation for its clients through innovative strategies and solutions.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 25k; IT, FMCG lead; Nazara down 6%, Ola up 12%

ITC Hotels, IHCL gain 2% in subdued market; brokerages see more upside

Nazara slides 7%, Delta recoups losses; should you sell on RMG crackdown?

Gold rate outlook: Will yellow metal decline further? Analyst predicts this

Premium

FIIs short bets intact even as Nifty rises nearly 700 pts from recent lows

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsBSE smallcapThe Smart Investor

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story