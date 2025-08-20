Lloyds Metals up 4% on emerging successful bidder coking coal mine; Details

Lloyds Metals and Energy shares advanced 3.7 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,447.95 per share on BSE.

At 10:41 AM, Lloyds Metals and Energy share price was trading 1.74 per cent higher at ₹1,420 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.17 per cent higher at 81,779.54.

Why were Lloyds Metals and Energy shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as a successful bidder for the Tandsi-III and Tandsi-III Extension coking coal mine located on the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border.

The company secured the project with a premium of 10.5 per cent. The mine spans an area of around 338 hectares and holds estimated total reserves of 23 million metric tonnes, located approximately 400 kilometers from Ghugus.

It is planned to be developed using a combination of opencast and underground mining methods, with a proposed production capacity of up to 0.30 million tonnes per annum over a four-year development timeline. Besides, the company will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) virtually on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 11:30 AM. In Q1, Lloyds Metals and Energy reported a net profit of ₹641.59 crore, up 15 per cent, as compared to ₹557.4 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,384 crore, as compared to ₹2,417 crore a year ago.