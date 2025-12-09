PhysicsWallah up 5% on posting Q2; analyst suggest to book profit on rally
PhysicsWallah reported an almost 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹69.7 crore compared with ₹41.1 crore in the same period a year agoSirali Gupta Mumbai
Recently listed PhysicsWallah shares jumped 5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹145.7 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q2FY26 results.
At 9:22 AM, PhysicsWallah’s share price
was trading 4.3 per cent higher at ₹144.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 84,615.19.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹40,793.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹162.05, and its 52-week low was at ₹121.15.
PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Key highlights
PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations grew 26 per cent (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,051.2 crore, from ₹832.2 crore in the year-ago period.
The Noida-based firm had free cash flow of ₹644.1 crore for H1FY26, compared with ₹543.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. As of September 30, the company said its treasury stood at ₹2,551.9 crore (excluding initial public offering proceeds). These are the company’s first quarterly results after its initial public offering. READ MORE
Analysts view on PhysicsWallah Stock
Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes PhysicsWallah stock is fully priced in at this moment.
PhysicsWallah listing
PhysicsWallah made a debut on Dalal Street on November 18, 2025. The company's shares were listed at ₹145 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of ₹36 or 33 per cent from the issue price of ₹109. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹161.99, up 11.7 per cent from the listing price.
On the BSE, the PhysicsWallah shares opened at ₹143.1, a premium of 31.2 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 13 per cent from the issue price to a high of ₹161. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
