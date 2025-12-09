Recently listed PhysicsWallah shares jumped 5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹145.7 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q2FY26 results.

At 9:22 AM, PhysicsWallah’s share price was trading 4.3 per cent higher at ₹144.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 84,615.19.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹40,793.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹162.05, and its 52-week low was at ₹121.15.

PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Key highlights

PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations grew 26 per cent (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,051.2 crore, from ₹832.2 crore in the year-ago period. ALSO READ | Defence, aerospace to drive Bharat Forge; CV outlook unclear: Motilal Oswal Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 26 per cent in Q2FY26, up from 23 per cent in Q2FY25, due to improved operating leverage, the company said in a statement. Analysts view on PhysicsWallah Stock Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes PhysicsWallah stock is fully priced in at this moment. The Noida-based firm had free cash flow of ₹644.1 crore for H1FY26, compared with ₹543.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. As of September 30, the company said its treasury stood at ₹2,551.9 crore (excluding initial public offering proceeds). These are the company’s first quarterly results after its initial public offering. READ MORE