Home / Markets / News / PhysicsWallah up 5% on posting Q2; analyst suggest to book profit on rally

PhysicsWallah up 5% on posting Q2; analyst suggest to book profit on rally

PhysicsWallah reported an almost 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹69.7 crore compared with ₹41.1 crore in the same period a year ago

PhysicsWallah share price, Q2 results
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Recently listed PhysicsWallah shares jumped 5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹145.7 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q2FY26 results.
 
At 9:22 AM,  PhysicsWallah’s share price was trading 4.3 per cent higher at ₹144.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 84,615.19.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹40,793.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹162.05, and its 52-week low was at ₹121.15.  

PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Key highlights 

PhysicsWallah reported an almost 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹69.7 crore compared with ₹41.1 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations grew 26 per cent (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,051.2 crore, from ₹832.2 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 26 per cent in Q2FY26, up from 23 per cent in Q2FY25, due to improved operating leverage, the company said in a statement.  ALSO READ | Defence, aerospace to drive Bharat Forge; CV outlook unclear: Motilal Oswal 
The Noida-based firm had free cash flow of ₹644.1 crore for H1FY26, compared with ₹543.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. As of September 30, the company said its treasury stood at ₹2,551.9 crore (excluding initial public offering proceeds). These are the company’s first quarterly results after its initial public offering. READ MORE  

Analysts view on PhysicsWallah Stock

Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes PhysicsWallah stock is fully priced in at this moment.
 
“Despite strong quarterly results, any rally in the stock, one can book profits,” Bathini said.  ALSO READ | Analysts see up to 54% upside in Coforge; Nomura calls it top midcap IT bet

PhysicsWallah listing

PhysicsWallah made a debut on Dalal Street on November 18, 2025. The company's shares were listed at ₹145 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of ₹36 or 33 per cent from the issue price of ₹109. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹161.99, up 11.7 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE, the PhysicsWallah shares opened at ₹143.1, a premium of 31.2 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 13 per cent from the issue price to a high of ₹161.  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 470 pts, Nifty below 25,800; all sectors in red but PSBs

Defence, aerospace to drive Bharat Forge; CV outlook unclear: Motilal Oswal

Telcos poised for next tariff hike in Dec; Airtel to challenge for top spot

Asian stocks slip as investors await US rate cut, yen steadies after quake

Prestige Estate, ITC among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Q2 results

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story