CMP - ₹1,609

FV - ₹1,900

Resistance – 1640/1690

Support – 1585/1560

Backed by a healthy launch pipeline of ₹44,800 crore and unsold inventory of ₹19,900 crore, the company is targeting robust FY26 pre-sales of ₹27,000 crore. After a softer FY25 caused largely by launch delays, Prestige has bounced back strongly in H1FY26, supported by a series of large-scale launches and steady sustenance sales across projects. Pre-sales in Q2FY26 stood at ₹6,020 crore, marking an impressive 50 per cent Y-o-Y increase, while the first half delivered ₹18,100 crore in pre-sales—up 157 per cent Y-o-Y and already achieving 67 per cent of the company’s FY26 guidance. The strong momentum was further supported by strong launches during the half-year. With a launch pipeline of ₹27,200 crore still to be activated in the remaining part of the year, Prestige is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, and we expect full-year pre-sales to surpass guidance and reach approximately ₹28,760 crore.