ITC Limited
is one of India’s most diversified conglomerates, with a legacy that spans over a century. Founded in 1910 as the Imperial Tobacco Company of India, ITC has evolved far beyond its origins and today operates across multiple high-impact sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), hotels, agri-business, information technology, packaging, and paperboards. Its transformation from a tobacco-centric company to a multi-business enterprise is often cited as one of the most successful diversification stories in India’s corporate landscape.
A key pillar of ITC’s growth has been its expanding FMCG portfolio. Brands such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Classmate, Fiama, Vivel, and Savlon have built a strong national presence. The company’s focus on product innovation, distribution strength, and supply-chain integration has helped it steadily gain market share in competitive categories dominated by global and domestic players. Despite its diversification, ITC’s cigarettes business remains its most profitable segment, generating significant cash flows that help fund investments in other verticals.
The company’s hotel business, ITC Hotels, is one of India’s largest luxury hospitality chains, emphasising sustainability and responsible luxury. Its agri-business division plays a pivotal role in sourcing and exporting agricultural commodities, supported by ITC’s well-known e-Choupal network, which empowers farmers with direct market access and information. ITC’s sustainability initiatives are central to its identity. The company has achieved several environmental milestones, including being water-positive, carbon-positive, and solid-waste-recycling-positive for many years. These achievements reflect a long-term commitment to community development, responsible manufacturing, and environmental stewardship.
With its strong financial base, wide brand portfolio, and deep rural linkages, ITC continues to position itself as a future-ready Indian conglomerate. Its strategic focus on innovation, digital transformation, and consumer-centric growth ensures that it remains a significant force in India’s evolving economic landscape. The outlook is improving across segments. Leaf tobacco price deflation should aid cigarette EBIT growth starting in Q4. GST on MRP versus transaction value earlier should increase tax incidence on Godfrey Phillip’s Marlboro Advance Compact, bringing it on par with ITC. FMCG growth is expected to improve, partly aided by the GST rate cut in about 50 per cent of ITC’s FMCG portfolio. The introduction of minimum import duty and the likely imposition of anti-dumping duty could aid growth and margin recovery in paperboards. (Disclaimer: This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)