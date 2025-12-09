Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to ₹69.7 cr, revenue up 26%

PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to ₹69.7 cr, revenue up 26%

PhysicsWallah reported a nearly 70 per cent rise in Q2FY26 net profit to Rs 69.7 crore, while revenue grew 26 per cent and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 26 per cent in its first post-IPO results

PhysicsWallah

In H1FY26, the number of unique transacting users for online channels rose 20 per cent to 3.22 million, and offline enrolments increased 26 per cent to 0.4 million

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah on Monday announced its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26). The company reported an almost 70 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 69.7 crore compared with Rs 41.1 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,051.2 crore, from Rs 832.2 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 26 per cent in Q2FY26, up from 23 per cent in Q2FY25, due to improved operating leverage, the company said in a statement.
 
 
The Noida-based firm had free cash flow of Rs 644.1 crore for H1FY26, compared with Rs 543.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. As of September 30, the company said its treasury stood at Rs 2,551.9 crore (excluding initial public offering proceeds). These are the company’s first quarterly results after its initial public offering.
 
Sharing the performance of the online and offline businesses, the company said: “The online business continued to build strong traction with over 3.22 million enrolments in H1FY26, an increase of 20 per cent compared with H1FY25. The offline business also strengthened its nationwide footprint, adding 128 new centres over the past year. Together, these engines contributed to the revenue growth and an improvement in operating leverage, underscoring PW’s focused execution.”
 
In H1FY26, the number of unique transacting users for online channels rose 20 per cent to 3.22 million, and offline enrolments increased 26 per cent to 0.4 million.

More From This Section

Starlink

Starlink yet to unveil India pricing, working to secure final govt approvalpremium

Indian Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi(left), Telangana chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, and said Eric Swider, director, Trump Media & Technology Group, at the Telangana Rising summit at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad.

On the road: Trump group set to invest nearly ₹1 trillion in Telangana

EAAA Alternatives

Financial services major Edelweiss new fund eyes ₹13,500 crore corpuspremium

Sarthak Misra, partner at SoftBank

IPO wave big validation of tech ecosystem: SoftBank's Sarthak Misrapremium

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy shareholders approve raising up to ₹10,000 crore via QIP route

Topics : Company Results Q2 results Earnings growth EdTech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon