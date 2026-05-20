PI Industries shares plunge 8% on weak Q4 earnings, margin pressure

PI Industries share price today

Shares of PI Industries, an agrochemical company, tanked over 8 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹2,860 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported weak operating performance for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26) due to adverse operating leverage.

Around 12:35 PM, the PI Industries stock was trading at ₹2,910, down by 6.9 per cent compared to a previous session's close of ₹3,124.60. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,593 levels, down by 25 points or 0.11 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, PI Industries shares have declined over 3.5 per cent, compared with a 9.6 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹44,150 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹4,330 and 52-week low was ₹2,700. PI Industries Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, PI Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹200 crore, down 39.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹331 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue declined 12.4 per cent to ₹1,565 crore as compared to ₹1,787 crore. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 26.1 per cent to ₹337 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 21.5 per cent from 25.5 per cent from a year ago.

Additionally, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share. Within segments, PI Industries Agrochem Exports declined by 19 per cent from last year, while volumes were down 14 per cent due to a high base. On the domestic front, revenue declined by 7 per cent from the year-ago period. Volumes slipped 1 per cent due to adverse weather conditions, lower crop prices, regulatory disruptions in Biologicals, and elevated channel interventions. Outlook for FY27 The company remains positive for growth in FY27, backed by a strong order book, continuous strategic investments in differentiated technologies, and the planned launch of over five new molecules in its exports segment.