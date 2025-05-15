Home / Markets / News / Piramal Pharma stock falls 5% after Q4 results; check key numbers here

Piramal Pharma stock was down 4.5 per cent at ₹209 compared to the previous day's close of ₹219.04 on the NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Piramal Pharma share price today: Shares of pharmaceutical firm Piramal Pharma fell around 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹207.95 on Thursday after the company reported its March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) results.
 
The stock was down 4.5 per cent at ₹209 compared to the previous day's close of ₹219.04 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as of 1:25 PM. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 25,073.70 levels, up 406.8 points or 1.65 per cent. Piramal Pharma stock is down over 32 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹307.9, touched on November 6, 2024
 
Piramal Pharma Q4 results update
In Q4 FY25, Piramal Pharma reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,754 crore, up 8 per cent compared to ₹2,552 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹603 crore from 556 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit after tax (before exceptional items) stood at 154 crore, up 16 per cent compared to ₹132 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Piramal Pharma's Ebitda margin remains flat at 22 per cent in the reported quarter. 
 
In the CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) segment, the company's on-patent commercial manufacturing revenues grew by over 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹179 million in FY26. Ebitda margins improved on a yearly basis on the back of better procurement strategies, cost optimisation and operational excellence initiatives.
 
"During the year, we progressed well on our key performance metrics such as growth in innovation related work and differentiated capabilities in the CDMO business, maintaining our leading position in inhalation anesthetic Sevoflurane in the US market, and healthy growth in our power brands in our consumer healthcare business," said Nandini Piramal, chairperson at Piramal Pharma.

About Piramal Pharma
Piramal Pharma, a part of Piramal Group, is a pharmaceutical company that offers a range of products and services through its global distribution network in over 100 countries. The company operates 17 global development and manufacturing facilities. Its key businesses include Piramal Pharma Solutions, an integrated contract development and manufacturing organisation; Piramal Critical Care, a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. 
First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

