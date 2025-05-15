What sparked 11% rally in 3i Infotech share price on May 15? Find out here

3i Infotech share price: Software company 3i Infotech shares were in demand on Thursday, May 15, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 11.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹27.35 per share.

What is the reason behind the rally in 3i Infotech share price?

In Q4FY25, 3i Infotech reported a revenue of ₹187 crore, as against ₹181.4 crore in Q3FY25.

The company delivered strong profitability improvements, with gross margin growing 14.8 per cent Q-o-Q and 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

The operating Ebitda rose to ₹16 crore from ₹11.7 crore in Q3FY25, marking a major turnaround from a loss of ₹38.8 crore in Q4FY24. Its Ebitda margin also improved to 8.6 per cent, from 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

In terms of geographical footprint, the US remained 3i Infotech's largest market, accounting for 46 per cent of total revenue, with India following closely at 43 per cent of total revenue. Notably, the revenue in the US rose 16.4 per cent Q-o-Q, while India saw a 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q increase.

Also, Application-Automation-Analytics (AAA) continued to be the largest contributor, generating revenue of ₹131 crore in Q4FY25, followed by Infrastructure Services (IS) with ₹36.1 crore in Q4FY25.

The Information Technology (IT) sector, too, was a key revenue driver with 37.5 per cent contribution; in FY25, BFSI contributed the highest revenue with 40.8 per cent to the top line.

In FY25, 3i Infotech strengthened its client portfolio by onboarding over 50 new clients, including 16 new client wins in Q4 FY25, reflecting continued market confidence and business expansion.

"We are pleased to close FY25 on a strong note, maintaining the growth momentum built over the past three quarters. The US continues to be our largest revenue contributor, accounting for little less than half of our business and will continue to be a focus geography while strengthening our footprint in all other geographies. We are further expanding our presence through deeper client engagements and partnerships, with a strong focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, AI, and IoT solutions across our service portfolio, catering to the evolving needs of global enterprises. As we move into FY26, we are confident of building on this momentum, driving sustainable growth, and enhancing value for all our stakeholders," said Raj Ahuja, acting CEO, 3i Infotech.

About 3i Infotech

Established in 1993 and headquartered in Mumbai, 3i Infotech is a global information technology company with over three decades of experience in delivering value-driven IT services and software solutions. The company plays an important role in driving digital transformation across diverse industry verticals, including Banking & Financial Services (BFS), Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, and Government.

3i Infotech's service offerings are structured into four key business segments. The Applications, Automation & Analytics (AAA) segment includes services such as Application Development & Management Services (ADMS), Information Security Management Services (ISMS), Testing, Classic Business Process Services (BPS), and Mainframe & VMS Services (MVS).

The CloudFirst segment focuses on cloud-centric solutions including the Oracle Centre of Excellence (COE), Global Command Centre (GCC), Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Edge Analytics to help organisations transition seamlessly to modern cloud environments.

The Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) segment covers a wide range of IT infrastructure solutions, including data centre services, cybersecurity services, digital end-user support, collaboration tools, and network and security management.

Lastly, the Digital BPS segment provides comprehensive digital business process services. These include customer lifecycle management (CLM/CLV), digital BPO for sales, service, and collections, automated finance & accounting, and back-office automation. This segment also includes innovative platforms like NuRe Campus and FutureTech.

3i Infotech has a workforce of over 5,200 employees and a global client base of more than 250 organisations.