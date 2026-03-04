PNGS Reva debuts strong, Sedemac IPO draws bids & Nexus settles with Sebi

Shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery ended 7 per cent above its initial publicoffering (IPO) price during their trading debut on Wed-nesday. The stock ended at 414 as against issue price of 386. The firm's ₹380-crore IPO was subscribed 7 times. At the last close, PNGS Reva was valued at 1,312 crore.

Sedemac subscribed 27% on Day one

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics was subscribed 27 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. A day earlier, the firm had raised 326 crore from anchor investors. Sedemac's ₹1,087-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, Sedemac is valued at 5.971 crore. Sedemac operates a differentiated, con-trol-intensive technology platform catering to automotive and industrial original equip ment manufacturers.