Home / Markets / News / PNGS Reva debuts strong, Sedemac IPO draws bids & Nexus settles with Sebi

PNGS Reva debuts strong, Sedemac IPO draws bids & Nexus settles with Sebi

Nexus Select Mall Management has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying 24.4 lakh over alleged violations of real estate investment trust (Reit) regulations

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics was subscribed 27 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. A day earlier, the firm had raised 326 crore from anchor investors.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 10:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery ended 7 per cent above its initial publicoffering (IPO) price during their trading debut on Wed-nesday. The stock ended at 414 as against issue price of 386. The firm's ₹380-crore IPO was subscribed 7 times. At the last close, PNGS Reva was valued at 1,312 crore.
  Sedemac subscribed 27% on Day one 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics was subscribed 27 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. A day earlier, the firm had raised 326 crore from anchor investors. Sedemac's ₹1,087-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, Sedemac is valued at 5.971 crore. Sedemac operates a differentiated, con-trol-intensive technology platform catering to automotive and industrial original equip ment manufacturers. 
Nexus Mall settles Sebi case over Reit lapses 
Nexus Select Mall Management has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying 24.4 lakh over alleged violations of real estate investment trust (Reit) regulations. The proceedings related to the firm's failure to maintain the required net worth and to inform Sebi about a material change in its net worth, as mandated under the Sebi (Reit) Regulations, 2014.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sidbi withdraws ₹8,000 crore bond issue as yields rise beyond comfort

West Asia conflict continues to roil mkts as Sensex sinks to 11-month low

Oil prices fall after report of possible US-Iran talks amid Gulf turmoil

CGD stocks: IGL hits 52-week low, MGL tanks 9% on supply disruption fears

Market crash: Investors lose over ₹21 trn in 3 days on West Asia tensions

Topics :Stock MarketMarket newsIPOs

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story