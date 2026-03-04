West Asia conflict continues to roil mkts as Sensex sinks to 11-month low

The selloff in domestic equities extended on Wednesday as escalating tensions in the West Asia kept oil prices elevated, stoking concerns over inflation and a potential global economic slowdown and rattling financial markets.

The rout dragged benchmark indices to multi-month lows, while the volatility gauge surged to a near-10-month high.

The Sensex fell 1.4 per cent, or 1,123 points, to close at 79,116 — its lowest level since April 17, 2025. The Nifty 50 declined 1.55 per cent, or 385 points, to 24,481, marking its weakest close since August 29, 2025. During the session, the Nifty slipped to an intraday low of 24,305 and the Sensex fell to 78,443.

Over the past three trading sessions, both benchmark indices have fallen about 4 per cent amid growing unease over the economic fallout of a wider West Asia conflict. Nearly Rs 21.5 trillion ($461 billion) in investor wealth has been erased during this period, with India’s total market capitalisation dropping to Rs 447 trillion ($4.85 trillion). The weakness was broad-based. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell more than 2 per cent each. Except for IT, all NSE sectoral indices ended in the red, with metals (down 4 per cent) and oil & gas (down 3.1 per cent) leading the declines.

The India VIX — often referred to as the market’s fear gauge — jumped about 23 per cent to 21.6, its highest level since May 9, 2025, signalling heightened investor anxiety. The selloff in India mirrored weakness across global markets as investors grappled with the potential economic impact of higher oil prices and possible supply disruptions. Brent crude rose over 1 per cent to around $83 a barrel, extending gains to nearly 18 per cent in the past four sessions. Gold prices neared $5,200 an ounce on safe-haven demand. As India imports nearly 80 per cent of its crude oil requirement, a sustained spike in oil prices poses risks to inflation, the current account deficit and fiscal balances.

Market participants said uncertainty around the conflict has prompted overseas investors to trim risk exposure. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,753 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 12,068 crore worth of equities, cushioning the fall to some extent. Ridham Desai, managing director and chief India equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said the geopolitical shock has added a fresh layer of uncertainty for markets already navigating multiple macro risks. “Geopolitical tensions in the West Asia have just created a new challenge for the market. While India’s oil intensity is much lower than before, the country still depends heavily on imports and uncertainty around oil logistics and production can hurt,” he said.

However, Desai noted that valuations have become increasingly attractive after the recent correction. “The trailing 12-month performance is almost the worst in history and relative valuations are at previous troughs. India’s share in profits exceeds its index weight by almost the highest margin ever and the Sensex is the cheapest in gold terms,” he said. Stocks with direct or indirect exposure to the West Asia, oil prices and global trade saw heavy selling. Engineering major Larsen & Toubro — which has significant exposure to projects in the West Asia — tumbled 4.5 per cent after falling about 5 per cent in the previous session.

Oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation fell around 5 per cent each. Airline and hotel stocks also came under pressure as carriers cancelled several flights to the West Asia and parts of Europe due to the conflict. “The Iran crisis transmits to global equities through three principal channels — a rise in equity risk premia, energy market disruption and foreign exchange adjustments,” said Hou Wey Fook, chief investment officer at DBS. “The initial reaction is typically a repricing of uncertainty, with investors demanding higher compensation for geopolitical risk and volatility rising.”