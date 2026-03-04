PNGS Reva Diamond IPO disappoints on debut; shares list at 4% discount

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery listing: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, a retail-focused jewellery brand, has made a lacklustre debut on the Dalal Street amid a subdued market sentiment. The company's shares opened at ₹375 on the NSE, a discount of ₹11 or 2.85 per cent from the issue price of ₹386.

On the BSE as well, PNGS Reva shares opened at ₹372, a discount of ₹14 or 3.6 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading nearly 2 per cent lower than the listing price.

PNGS Reva Diamond listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹366 in the grey markets. This indicated a grey market discount of ₹20 or 5.2 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO subscription rate According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, PNGS Reva Diamond IPO received a lacklustre response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 1.23 times. Investors placed bids for 7.03 million equity shares against the 5.7 million shares on offer. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 1.54 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 1.04 times, while the retail investors' portion was subscribed only 1.29 times. PNGS Reva Diamond IPO details PNGS Reva successfully raised ₹380 crore through its initial public offering , which comprised a fresh issue of 9.8 million shares.