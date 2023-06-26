PolicyBazaar hits fresh 52-week high; stock nearly doubles from 52-week low



The stock of fintech company was trading at its highest level since May 2022. The market price of the company has nearly doubled or zoomed 96 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 356.20, touched on November 17, 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 1,470 on November 17, 2021. Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, hit a 52-week high of Rs 696.40, as they surged 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade on improved financial outlook.



PB Fintech expects to wipe out accumulated losses in the next four years on the back of revenue growth. The total revenue of the company increased 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,558 crore in FY23. As a result, the loss narrowed to Rs 488 crore from Rs 833 crore in the previous fiscal. The management said it is hopeful for FY24 to be profit after tax positive. PB Fintech is a leading online platform for insurance and lending products in India. The Company operates PolicyBazaar, which is India's largest online insurance platform, and PaisaBazaar, an independent digital lending platform. PB Fintech has an asset-light business model and acts as an aggregator for insurance and lending products, enabling customers to make informed purchase decisions.



The company's existing businesses comprising of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar which are the insurance and credit marketplaces respectively have been adjusted EBITDA positive for more than a year with Paisabazaar individually being EBITDA positive since December 2022. This growth is driven by three things - growth of renewal income, growth of new business, and higher efficiency on new business, the company said. Meanwhile, in January-March quarter (Q4FY23), the company's consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was a positive Rs 28 crore which was a 3 per cent EBTIDA margin, an improvement from minus Rs 80 crore (-15 per cent margin) same quarter of FY22.