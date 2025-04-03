Portfolio rejig? What Trump's tariff order means for your investments

The Indian stock market moved cautiously on Thursday amid a global sell-off as investors weighed the impact of US President Donald Trump’s wave of reciprocal tariffs, which threaten trade and supply chains.

In this backdrop, analysts suggest investors tilt their portfolios towards defensive stocks, expecting them to provide stability and shield investors from geopolitical and tariff risks.

Among the lot, telecom, staples, food, beverage, hospitals and healthcare, are some of the favoured sectors for Nomura. In addition, banks and financials in India, analysts at Nomura said, will be a good play as they will be less impacted due to trade tensions.

The US President imposed a 27 per cent tariff on imports from India, surpassing the 20 per cent levy on the European Union, 24 per cent on Japan, and 25 per cent on South Korea. Meanwhile, China faced a harsher blow, with tariffs of at least 54 per cent on many goods.

The key benchmark indices in India recovered to trade slightly lower, after tumbling nearly one per cent during market opening. The recovery comes as analysts expect India to "safely" navigate the tariff challenges imposed by the US overnight. Some even said that India may even benefit from China’s losses, triggering hopes for foreign inflows in the long run.

ALSO READ: Why Page Ind, Arvind & others rallied up to 18% after US levied tariff? Pharmaceutical products and energy exports, which collectively account for nearly $9 billion in trade, have been exempted from the new tariff structure. Copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, gold, silver and certain energy products and minerals are exempt from import tariffs.

What Stocks to buy and sell?

Those at Bernstein believe sectors such as apparel and auto parts could see a dent on their fortunes in the backdrop of the sweeping tariffs, while adding that India is protected from a competitive point of view. The risk in some sectors arises from a weakening US economy, with recession a possibility, it said.

Market volatility is expected to remain elevated in the near term, according to Rajesh Palviya, Head of Technical Research at Axis Securities. He recommends increasing cash allocations by up to 10 per cent and using market dips to systematically build positions in high-quality stocks. As a strategy, Bernstein has upgraded healthcare to equal weight given its limited impact, and downgraded information technology (IT) sector to equal weight as the US recession risk rises.

Axis Securities remain overweight on large private sector banks, telecom, consumption, hospitals, and interest-rate proxies. Additionally, after the recent price correction, select capex-driven plays appear attractive due to their long-term domestic growth prospects, Palviya said. "Conversely, we maintain a downgrade stance on the IT sector as we anticipate continued weakness in discretionary IT spending in the US."

Kapil Gupta and Prateek Parekh from Nuvama, too, have maintained a preference for defensive stocks post Trump's tariffs, adding that investors should position for a global risk-off. The brokerage is overweight on cyclicals with reasonable valuations and low margins like private banks and insurance. Consumer, telecom and pharma are their other favourites.