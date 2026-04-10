Power stocks face near-term pressure as demand growth remains subdued

Among ancillary companies, Inox Wind will probably miss FY26 revenue guidance of ₹5,000 crore, but Q4FY26 saw a pickup, with revenue expected to grow by 30 per cent Y-o-Y to about ₹1,672 crore. Operating profit is expected to grow by 35 per cent Y-o-Y and net profit by low double digits. Skipper could see revenue beat the lower end of its guidance band but remain below the upper end of guidance of 25 per cent annual revenue growth (which would be about ₹5,500 crore). Skipper had an order book of ₹9,009 crore at the end of FY26. Operating profit and net profit should grow at well over 20 per cent. Genus Power’s revenue is expected to grow Y-o-Y at 42 per cent, which will meet FY26 guidance, with an order book of ₹27,217 crore at the end of FY26. Operating profit may grow Y-o-Y at 35 per cent and net profit at over 40 per cent.