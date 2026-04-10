AIFs hold ₹180 crore despite exit plans, to gain from Sebi closure norms

These retained amounts have prevented the funds from meeting the requirement of maintaining a nil bank balance— a prerequisite for surrendering registration — despite having completed their tenure and liquidated investments. Consequently, under existing norms, their surrender applications were returned.
AIFs are specialised investment vehicles catering to sophisticated investors, typically involving higher ticket sizes.
To address the issue, Sebi has now permitted AIFs to retain proceeds beyond the fund life, subject to conditions such as receipt of a litigation notice or tax demand, approval from at least 75 per cent of investors by value, or adequate justification for operational expense retention.