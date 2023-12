The market regulator has approved the appointment of Pramod Agrawal as the chairman and public interest director of BSE, the bourse informed investors in an exchange filing. The board of BSE had approved the appointment on December 13 while the market regulator granted its approval on Tuesday. Agrawal will take charge on January 17, 2024 following the end of term of SS Mundra a day before.

