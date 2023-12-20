Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450pts, Nifty near 21,600; Infy, TCS, RIL lead

Stock market updates on December 20, 2023: Mirroring the positive trend in global peers, Indian equity benchmark indices started Wednesday's trading session with decent gains.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened with a gap-up of over 200 points at 71,648, and soon rallied to a high of 71,851. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen quoting atop 21,550 level.
Tech Mahindra was the top gainer among the IT pack, up 2 per cent. Wipro, TCS and Infosys also gained over 1 per cent each. Reliance, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were the other prominent gainers among the Sensex 30.
Brokerage firm, HDFC Securities in their market outlook for 2024, expect another 8-10 per cent gain on the benchmark indices in 2024. READ MORE
Meanwhile, overnight the US markets ended with near the highs of the day, with gains of up to 0.7 per cent as the Fed rate-cut hope rally continued. Dow Jones scaled fresh a peak, while the S&P 500 is now withing 1 per cent of a new all-time high.
That apart, the People's Bank of China held its one-year loan prime rate at 3.45 per cent, while the five-year benchmark loan rate was unchanged at 4.2 per cent.
Among key markets in Asia, Nikkei was up 1.7 per cent, Hang Seng 1.25 per cent, Kospi 1 per cent, and ASX 200 0.5 per cent.
Deepak Nitrite up 3% as arm inks 15-year supply pact with Petronet LNG
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite said it will supply 250 kilotons per annum (KTPA) of propylene and 11 KTPA of hydrogen to Petronet LNG. The arrangement spans 15 years from the initial delivery.
Nippon AMC soars 7% on likely stake sale by IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank was likely to sell up to 1.79 crore share or a 2.86 per cent stake in Nippon AMC through a block deal, reported CNBC-TV 18. The floor price for the block deal is said to have been Rs 426.60.
Embassy REIT dips amid reports Blackstone looking to exit trust
Blackstone plans to exit the real estate investment trust by selling its entire 23.6 per cent stake through a mega block deal of $833 million, reported Moneycontrol.
BSE rises 2% on imposing additional 15% margin in derivative stocks
BSE will impose an additional 15 per cent exposure margin in the equity derivatives segment on securities in which top 10 clients account for more than 20 per cent of market wide position limit (MWPL).
SpiceJet up 2% as reports say business couple to invest Rs 1,100 crore for 19% stake
After last week’s fundraising approval, Mumbai-based businessman Harihara Mahapatra and his wife Preeti are likely to invest Rs 1,100 crore in SpiceJet for a 19 per cent stake. Aries Opportunities Fund will hold 3 per cent while Elara Capital will hold 8 per cent, after conversion of warrants, reported The Economic Times.
Varun Beverages surges 10% on plan to buy African BevCo franchise
The company said it will acquire South Africa's The Beverage Company Ltd (BevCo) for Rs 1,320 crore as it forays into and expans its geographical footprint in Africa.
IT index rebounds, jumps 1%; FMCG follows
SmallCaps' outperformance continues
M&M, Maruti, Coal India top Nifty drags
IT stocks, RIL lead gains on Nifty
Heatmap: Gainers substantially outnumber losers on Sensex
Opening Bell: Nifty jumps 100 pts to a fresh high of 21,570
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 400 pts higher
Pre-Open: Nifty holds firm gains
Pre-Open: Sensex off to positive start
Currency Alert: Rupee opens nearly flat at 83.17/$
Banks, finance companies lost out in 2023 despite record earnings
Even as banks and finance companies are reporting record-high earnings, their weighting in the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty50 Index has seen a downward trajectory. Investors expect a stronger performance from other sectors in the new year. READ MORE
F&O ALERT:: Balrampur, IRCTC, SAIL among 10 stocks in ban period today
Do IT stocks have more steam left?
IT stocks have been at the centre of Dalal Street chatter since the US Fed meeting last week. It raised hopes of lower macro uncertainty in 2024 with three rate cuts. Here’s an outlook for the stocks. READ MORE
Vedanta board approves raising of Rs 3,400 cr NCD for refinancing purposes
These would be secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 1,00,000/- each aggregating upto Rs 3,400 crore in one or more tranches, the company said. READ MORE