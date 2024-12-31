Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Is the stock market open on New Year? Check BSE, NSE 2025 holiday list

According to the official holiday calendar released by NSE India, New Year's Day does not feature among the designated non-trading days in 2025. On this day, the stock market timings remain as usual

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
2025 holiday calendar: Indian stock markets, represented by the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, are set to operate as usual on January 1, 2025, dispelling any notion of a holiday. 
 
According to the official holiday calendar released by NSE India, New Year’s Day does not feature among the designated non-trading days in 2025. On this day, the stock market timings remain as usual. The pre-open trading will commence at 9:00 AM and run until 9:15 AM, with regular trading beginning at 9:15 AM and continuing until the closing bell at 3:30 PM.
 
2025 holiday calendar
 
According to the 2025 holiday calendar released by the NSE, the stock markets will observe a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.  ALSO READ: Will banks remain closed on January 1, 2025 New Year? All you need to know 
 
In February, markets will remain closed on Mahashivratri (February 26, Wednesday). March sees two major holidays, Holi (March 14, Friday) and Id-Ul-Fitr (March 31, Monday). Moving into April, holidays include Shri Mahavir Jayanti (April 10, Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, Monday), and Good Friday (April 18, Friday). Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1 (Thursday), marks the conclusion of the first half of the year’s market closures.
 
Later in the year, Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday) mark major occasions in August. October hosts multiple holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2, Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21, Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22, Wednesday). 
 
November observes Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (November 5, Wednesday), and the year concludes with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday). 

Stock market timings 
The Indian stock market timings on weekdays, Monday to Friday, is from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

