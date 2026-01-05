Premier Energies, Waaree extend losses; stocks fall up to 7%; here's why

Shares of renewable energy company Premier Energies fell over 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹782.4 per share on the NSE. Alongside, Waaree Energies shares fell nearly 6 per cent to an intraday low of ₹2,706.

Premier Energies' stock has settled lower in six out of the last seven trading sessions, while Waaree Energies has slipped for the eighth straight session. Both stocks have declined by about 8 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, since December 31, when they were added to the futures and options (F&O) segment.

Around 02:35 PM, the Premier Energies stock was down 6.8 per cent at ₹788.5, against the previous session's close of ₹845.90. Similarly, Waaree Energies stock is trading at ₹2,717, down 5.41 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹2,866.30. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 26,240.55 levels, down by 88 points or 0.35 per cent.

Here's why Premier Energies and Waaree Energies stocks are down today: According to media reports, international brokerage Bernstein has maintained its 'Underperform' rating on both Premier and Waaree Energiers. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹718 per share for Premier Energies, implying a downside potential of around 15 per cent from the stock's previous closing price. Bernstein has set a target price of ₹2,109 per share for Waaree Energies, implying a downside potential of over 26 per cent from the stock's previous close. Additionally, last month, chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Paithankar resigned from the company. The company's board accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of Jignesh Rathod as the next CEO.