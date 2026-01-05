Metropolis Healthcare shares jump 6% on 26% revenue growth in Q3 update
Metropolis Healthcare shares rose 6 per cent it reported a 26 per cent Y-o-Y jump in its standalone revenue in the third quarter of the current financial yearSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. rallied over 6 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its standalone revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).
The healthcare service provider's stock rose as much as 6.24 per cent during the day to ₹2,053.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since October 6, 2025. The Metropolis Healthcare stock
pared gains to trade 4.5 per cent higher at ₹2,021.8 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 1:10 PM.
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 6, 2025 and currently trade at 9.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 1.4 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to an 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Metropolis Healthcare has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,439.80 crore. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Metropolis Healthcare Q3 business update
Metropolis Healthcare reported a strong 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated revenue, led by sustained momentum in preventive and wellness health check-ups under the TruHealth brand and a sharp rise in specialty testing volumes across both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) channels.
The B2C segment posted revenue growth of around 18 per cent Y-o-Y, while B2B revenues rose about 37 per cent, supported by higher wallet share among customers, particularly in the specialty segment, and a greater contribution from B2B business within core diagnostics.
The company said integration of its acquisitions is progressing well, with synergies translating into operational efficiencies and improved operating leverage, aided by continued growth in revenues and profitability.
During the third quarter of FY26, the TruHealth wellness and specialty segments recorded Y-o-Y growth of around 35 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.
On a standalone basis, revenue increased by about 15 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher patient and test volumes, along with a favourable shift in product mix and realisations. Within standalone operations, B2C revenues grew 14 per cent, while the B2B segment reported a 16 per cent Y-o-Y increase. ALSO READ | Sai Life rallies 5%, hits all-time high; what's driving pharma stock?
Metropolis Healthcare Q2 recap
The company's revenue from operations rose 23.1 per cent to ₹429 crore from ₹349.7 crore in Q2FY25. This growth was attributed to an increase in both patient volumes and test volumes, up 11 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, supported by more tests per patient, higher footfalls, and network expansion.
The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment’s revenue grew about 16 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher test volumes and improved revenue per test.