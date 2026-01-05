Shares of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. rallied over 6 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its standalone revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 6, 2025 and currently trade at 9.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 1.4 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to an 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Metropolis Healthcare has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,439.80 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 business update

Metropolis Healthcare reported a strong 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated revenue, led by sustained momentum in preventive and wellness health check-ups under the TruHealth brand and a sharp rise in specialty testing volumes across both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) channels.

The B2C segment posted revenue growth of around 18 per cent Y-o-Y, while B2B revenues rose about 37 per cent, supported by higher wallet share among customers, particularly in the specialty segment, and a greater contribution from B2B business within core diagnostics.

The company said integration of its acquisitions is progressing well, with synergies translating into operational efficiencies and improved operating leverage, aided by continued growth in revenues and profitability.