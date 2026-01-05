JM Financial expects steady ARPU growth for telcos in Q3; Jio, Airtel lead

Indian telecom operators are expected to report moderate quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) average revenue per user (ARPU) growth of 0.4–1 per cent in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), aided by continued customer upgrades. However, subscriber additions are likely to remain strong for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, while Vodafone Idea (VIL) is expected to continue losing users, analysts at JM Financial said.

According to analysts, Reliance Jio’s revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) are likely to grow 2.1 per cent and 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q, respectively, supported by net subscriber additions of about 8.4 million. Jio’s ARPU is expected to improve marginally by 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q to around ₹212.

Bharti Airtel is expected to post 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q growth in India wireless revenue and 2.1 per cent growth in Ebitda, driven by net subscriber additions of around 3.3 million. The company's ARPU is likely to increase 1 per cent sequentially to ₹259, led by healthy upgrades, the brokerage said in its note.

Bharti Hexacom’s wireless Ebitda is projected to increase 1.8 per cent Q-o-Q, supported by mobile broadband additions and a 0.8 per cent rise in ARPU to ₹253.

However, Vodafone Idea’s revenue and Ebitda are expected to remain flat, as a net subscriber loss of about 3.5 million offsets a 1.1 per cent Q-o-Q increase in ARPU to ₹169, according to JM Financial.