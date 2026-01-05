Aegis Logistics shares gain 6% on acquisition update; key details inside

Shares of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider for oil, gas and chemicals, Aegis Logistics, were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday after the company announced an acquisition update.

Following the announcement, the company’s shares climbed as much as 5.80 per cent to ₹768.25 per share on the BSE during intraday trade on Monday, January 5.

Despite the sharp uptick, the stock remains nearly 26 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,035.70 per share, which it touched on January 1, 2025, on the BSE.

Although the stock pared some of its gains later in the session, buying interest persisted. At 12:50 PM, the shares were trading at ₹742 per share on the BSE, up 2.19 per cent from the previous close of ₹726.10. The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading marginally lower at 85,725, down 37 points or 0.04 per cent.

A combined total of nearly 1.4 million equity shares of Aegis Logistics, estimated to be worth about ₹108 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far during the day. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹25,972.25 crore. The stock has a 52-week range of ₹610.50–₹1,035.70 per share on the BSE. Acquisition update The upward movement in the stock price came after the company informed exchanges that Aegis Gas (LPG) Private Limited (AGPL) and Vopak India B.V. (Vopak) have entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) dated January 2, 2026, with Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited (AVTL).