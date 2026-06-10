Project GANGA launch sends Hinduja Global Solutions shares 17% higher

Hinduja Global Solutions shares today zoomed more than 17 per cent in trade after the launch of Uttar Pradesh government's Project GANGA. The counter opened nearly 4 per cent higher at ₹415 and touched a high of ₹470 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Project GANGA or ‘Government Assisted Network for Growth & Advancement’ is a large-scale digital inclusion and social upliftment initiative for the state.

Hinduja Global Solutions shares have remained flat in 2026 so far versus a 10.5 per cent decline in Nifty 50 index. In one year, the counter has slipped 15 per cent, compared with nearly 7 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

As of 1 PM, Hinduja Global Solutions shares were outperforming the markets, trading 15 per cent higher at ₹460. In comparison, the Nifty index was up 0.76 per cent.

The company said that the Project Ganga portal (www.projectganga.in) is now live, enabling citizens, especially women across Uttar Pradesh, to apply and participate in the initiative to become Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and build sustainable livelihoods in the emerging digital economy.