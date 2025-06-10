Protean eGov share price zooms 6% on securing this deal; key details here

Protean eGov Technologies share price: Protean eGov Technologies (Protean eGov) shares rose as much as 6.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,009 per share on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

At 10:45 AM, Protean eGov share price was off day’s high and was trading 3.81 per cent higher at ₹987.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading marginally higher (up 0.10 per cent) at 82,530.24 levels.

What led to an uptick in Protean eGov share price today?

Protean eGov shares were buzzing in trade after the company announced that it has secured a work order of 100 crore from Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) via request for proposal (RFP) process.

In an exchange filing, Protean eGov said, “We are pleased to inform you that Protean eGov Technologies has been awarded a prestigious and strategically significant work order valued at approximately ₹100 crore, on June 9, 2025, by the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through the RFP process.” Under the terms of the order, the company shall serve as the Technology Solution Provider for end-to-end development, implementation, support and maintenance of Bima Sugam Marketplace, platform integrations and marketplace protocols. This deal further strengthens Protean eGov’s role as a trusted technology partner in India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) journey, building on our legacy of enabling critical citizen-centric digital systems at national scale.

The time period of this contract is 72 months from the date of execution of the contract, Protean eGov said. BSIF, a not-for-profit entity led by key stakeholders of the Indian insurance ecosystem, governs Bima Sugam - a digital public platform envisaged as a unified, nation-scale marketplace for insurance products and services. About Protean eGov Technologies Protean eGov Technologies is a technology company that specialises in delivering e-governance solutions, with a strong focus on building and managing digital public infrastructure (DPI). Formerly known as NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd., the company partners with government agencies to enhance public service delivery, streamline administrative processes, and foster financial inclusion.