Sacheerome IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 7x, GMP steady at 30%

The company has fixed the price at ₹102 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,15,200. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,44,800 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.

The company plans to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025.

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹56.5 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Sacheerome