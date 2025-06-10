Home / Markets / News / Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain

Technical chart shows that the Nifty Bank has near resistance at 57,000 levels; above which the index can potentially rally past the 60,000-mark. Here are 5 banking stocks that can potentially rally.

Nifty Bank index is quoting at life-time highs for the last three months. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The Nifty Bank index has surged over 18 per cent in the last four months, since the close of February from levels of 48,345 to a fresh life-time high of 57,050 on Monday, June 09, 2025.  The Nifty Bank index has been quoting at record high levels for the last three months led by strong gains in private banks. Of late, shares of public-sector banks too have started aiding the rally in the banking index. On Tuesday, thus far in the day, the Nifty Bank index quoted with a marginal loss of 0.3 per cent at 56,700 levels.  At present levels, the Nifty Bank index is seen testing resistance at the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly chart around 57,000 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a fresh upside momentum, indicate charts.  Follow Stock Markets Latest Updates Today LIVE  Here's a detailed technical outlook on Nifty Bank index, and 5 stocks that are favourably placed on charts. 

Nifty Bank

Current Level: 56,700  Upside Potential: 7.4%  Support: 56,500; 55,400  Resistance: 57,000; 58,700  The near-term bias for the Nifty Bank index is likely to remain upbeat as long as the index sustains above 56,500 levels; below which the key bullish pivot stands at 55,400. On the upside, the index can potentially zoom towards 60,900 levels, with interim resistance likely around 58,700. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | 5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here 

SBI

Current Price: ₹820  Upside Potential: 11.6%  Support: ₹808; ₹790  Resistance: ₹828; ₹855; ₹894  SBI stock has been trading with a favourable bias; post its breakout above the weekly super trend line hurdle, which now stands at ₹808. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as it holds above ₹790. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹828 levels in order to gain upside momentum. The stock can potentially rally to ₹915 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹855 and its life-time high at ₹894. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

HDFC Bank

Current Price: ₹1,970  Upside Potential: 6.6%  Support: ₹1,970; ₹1,943; ₹1,910  Resistance: ₹2,010; ₹2,036  The near-term bias for HDFC Bank stock is likely to remain bullish, as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,970 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,943 and ₹1,910 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear the hurdle at ₹2,010 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹2,100. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,036. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB)

Current Price: ₹773  Upside Potential: 8.7%  Support: ₹751  Resistance: ₹792  AU Bank has given a fresh breakout on the daily scale. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹751. On the upside, the stock needs to clear its near hurdle at ₹793; above which a rally towards ₹840 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | RBI cuts repo, CRR: 5 rate sensitive stocks to buy with up to 26% upside 

Axis Bank

Current Price: ₹1,220  Upside Potential: 9%  Support: ₹1,206; ₹1,150  Resistance: ₹1,255  Axis Bank is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,206; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,150 levels. On the upside, the stock spurt to ₹1,330 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,255. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Current Price: ₹111.80  Upside Potential: 13.6%  Support: ₹106; ₹100  Resistance: ₹117.50; ₹123  PNB stock recently gave a breakout on the weekly scale, indicating a likely positive bias for the stock as long as it trades above ₹106; below which significant support for the stock can be expected around ₹100-mark. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹127 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹117.50 and ₹123 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

