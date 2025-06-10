Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain

Nifty BankCurrent Level: 56,700 Upside Potential: 7.4% Support: 56,500; 55,400 Resistance: 57,000; 58,700 The near-term bias for the Nifty Bank index is likely to remain upbeat as long as the index sustains above 56,500 levels; below which the key bullish pivot stands at 55,400. On the upside, the index can potentially zoom towards 60,900 levels, with interim resistance likely around 58,700. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here
SBICurrent Price: ₹820 Upside Potential: 11.6% Support: ₹808; ₹790 Resistance: ₹828; ₹855; ₹894 SBI stock has been trading with a favourable bias; post its breakout above the weekly super trend line hurdle, which now stands at ₹808. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as it holds above ₹790. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹828 levels in order to gain upside momentum. The stock can potentially rally to ₹915 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹855 and its life-time high at ₹894. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
HDFC BankCurrent Price: ₹1,970 Upside Potential: 6.6% Support: ₹1,970; ₹1,943; ₹1,910 Resistance: ₹2,010; ₹2,036 The near-term bias for HDFC Bank stock is likely to remain bullish, as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,970 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,943 and ₹1,910 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear the hurdle at ₹2,010 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹2,100. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,036. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB)Current Price: ₹773 Upside Potential: 8.7% Support: ₹751 Resistance: ₹792 AU Bank has given a fresh breakout on the daily scale. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹751. On the upside, the stock needs to clear its near hurdle at ₹793; above which a rally towards ₹840 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | RBI cuts repo, CRR: 5 rate sensitive stocks to buy with up to 26% upside
Axis BankCurrent Price: ₹1,220 Upside Potential: 9% Support: ₹1,206; ₹1,150 Resistance: ₹1,255 Axis Bank is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,206; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,150 levels. On the upside, the stock spurt to ₹1,330 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,255. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Punjab National Bank (PNB)Current Price: ₹111.80 Upside Potential: 13.6% Support: ₹106; ₹100 Resistance: ₹117.50; ₹123 PNB stock recently gave a breakout on the weekly scale, indicating a likely positive bias for the stock as long as it trades above ₹106; below which significant support for the stock can be expected around ₹100-mark. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹127 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹117.50 and ₹123 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app