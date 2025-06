Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain

Nifty Bank

SBI

HDFC Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB)

Axis Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The Nifty Bank index has surged over 18 per cent in the last four months, since the close of February from levels of 48,345 to a fresh life-time high of 57,050 on Monday, June 09, 2025.The Nifty Bank index has been quoting at record high levels for the last three months led by strong gains in private banks. Of late, shares of public-sector banks too have started aiding the rally in the banking index. On Tuesday, thus far in the day, the Nifty Bank index quoted with a marginal loss of 0.3 per cent at 56,700 levels.At present levels, the Nifty Bank index is seen testing resistance at the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly chart around 57,000 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a fresh upside momentum, indicate charts.Here's a detailed technical outlook on Nifty Bank index, and 5 stocks that are favourably placed on charts.Current Level: 56,700Upside Potential: 7.4%Support: 56,500; 55,400Resistance: 57,000; 58,700The near-term bias for the Nifty Bank index is likely to remain upbeat as long as the index sustains above 56,500 levels; below which the key bullish pivot stands at 55,400. On the upside, the index can potentially zoom towards 60,900 levels, with interim resistance likely around 58,700. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹820Upside Potential: 11.6%Support: ₹808; ₹790Resistance: ₹828; ₹855; ₹894 SBI stock has been trading with a favourable bias; post its breakout above the weekly super trend line hurdle, which now stands at ₹808. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as it holds above ₹790. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹828 levels in order to gain upside momentum. The stock can potentially rally to ₹915 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹855 and its life-time high at ₹894. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹1,970Upside Potential: 6.6%Support: ₹1,970; ₹1,943; ₹1,910Resistance: ₹2,010; ₹2,036The near-term bias for HDFC Bank stock is likely to remain bullish, as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,970 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,943 and ₹1,910 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear the hurdle at ₹2,010 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹2,100. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,036. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹773Upside Potential: 8.7%Support: ₹751Resistance: ₹792 AU Bank has given a fresh breakout on the daily scale. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹751. On the upside, the stock needs to clear its near hurdle at ₹793; above which a rally towards ₹840 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹1,220Upside Potential: 9%Support: ₹1,206; ₹1,150Resistance: ₹1,255 Axis Bank is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,206; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,150 levels. On the upside, the stock spurt to ₹1,330 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,255. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹111.80Upside Potential: 13.6%Support: ₹106; ₹100Resistance: ₹117.50; ₹123 PNB stock recently gave a breakout on the weekly scale, indicating a likely positive bias for the stock as long as it trades above ₹106; below which significant support for the stock can be expected around ₹100-mark. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹127 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹117.50 and ₹123 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART