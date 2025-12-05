Oil stuck in tug-of-war between supply glut and geopolitics, says analyst

The primary downward pressure on prices stems from a growing supply-demand imbalance. The global surplus has increased from 0.5 bmpd to around 1.5 mbpd in the last six months.

Surging supply: Non-Opec+ output, led by the US, is robust. More critically, the Opec+ alliance has signalled a phased unwinding of its voluntary production cuts, adding barrels to a market that is already showing signs of surplus. This has led to forecasts of rising global inventories through the start of 2026, putting clear downward pressure on long-term price anchors. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts Brent crude to drop to an average of $54/barrel in Q1 2026, and the IEA expect surplus to reach above 3 mbpd by the end of 2026.

Inventories: In recent months, the Observed global oil inventories, particularly "oil on water," have been rising, suggesting supply is outpacing current consumption. US inventories at commercial storage have experienced a mixed trend. In late October/early November, there were periods of multiple straight weekly builds. However, long-term average remains 3 per cent below the 5-year average inventory level.

Technical and geopolitical tailwinds (bullish/volatile)

While fundamentals appear bearish, short-term momentum can be driven by market sentiment and risk.

Geopolitical risks: The most significant source of price volatility is geopolitical tension. Events like drone strikes on Russian infrastructure have crippled 20 per cent of refining capacities, affecting the product supplies in Russia or continued supply risks in the Black Sea and other key producing regions. US Military/Geopolitical: Heightened tensions, including military manoeuvres or airspace restrictions, have been observed, which Venezuela views as an external threat aimed at its resources. Such instances could see an immediate and sharp spike in prices.