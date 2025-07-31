Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty down 195 pts; Rupee in focus; Fed holds steady; Copper slides
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, July 31, 2025: FIIs were net sellers for the eighth straight session on Wednesday, having sold ₹17,578 crore so far this month
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 31, 2025: Domestic equities brace for a turbulent start as India was slapped with a higher-than-expected 25 per cent tariff by the US, starting Friday.
Soon after the announcement, NSE Nifty 50 futures erased gains. Last check, GIFT Nifty hints at a 0.8 per cent lower start for the benchmark. Experts said the markets could decline between 1 and 2 per cent on Thursday.
Most stock markets in Asia fell, with Hang Seng and CSI 300 leading the fall, as the tariff deadline looms.
US President Donald Trump said that India has tariffs that are “among the highest in the world," and are the most "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country." He further threatened additional penalties over India's energy purchases from Russia.
As things stand now, India faces one of the highest tariffs that the US has imposed, while Vietnam faces 20 per cent tariffs, Indonesia has 19 per cent, and Japan has 15 per cent. Brazil got a reprieve on the implementation of 50 per cent levies.
Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee will be in focus as the dollar/rupee pair was up 0.9 per cent to 88 in offshore trading, after the tariff announcement. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve dampened hopes of a September rate cut after leaving rates unchanged yet again on Wednesday, despite pressure from Trump.
The FOMC maintained the status quo for the fifth straight time, while seeing the first double dissent from Fed governors in more than 30 years, according to Bloomberg. “There are many, many uncertainties left to resolve,” the Fed chair Jerome Powell said.
In the first half of the year, the US economy growth slowed with the Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increasing an 3 per cent in the second quarter.
Trump related news doesn't stop here, as copper prices plunged after he imposed a 50 per cent tariff on semi-finished copper imports. Crude oil prices rose to the highest since June as Trump targets India's imports of Russian oil.
Back home, focus will be on the key first-quarter earnings of Maruti Suzuki, Swiggy, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, and Adani Enterprises, among others.
Garments, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, automotive and petrochemicals sectors will be in focus as they are the most vulnerable to the latest tariffs.
In primary market deals, the initial public offering of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) will enter the second day, after being fully subscribed on day one. Including this, five IPO in the mainboard segment and six more in the SME space will keep the market buzzing.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q1 results in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Swiggy, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Chambal Fertilisers, Chola Investment, Dabur India, TVS Motor, and PB Fintech are the key names scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 results today.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Primary market buzz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the mainline segment, the IPOs of NSDL, Sri Lotus Developers, and M&B Engineering will enter the second day of subscription. Aditya Infotech IPO and Laxmi Finance India IPO will close for subscription. Brigade Hotel Ventures will make its debut on the exchanges.
In the SME space, two new issues will open for bidding, including Renol Polychem and Cash Ur Drive Marketing. Takyon Networks IPO, Mehul Colours IPO and BD Industries Pune will enter the second day of public subscription. Kaytex Fabrics IPO will close for subscription.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the fifth time this year, brushing off repeated calls from President Donald Trump for a cut.
The Fed's decision Wednesday leaves its key short-term rate at about 4.3 per cent, where it has stood after the central bank reduced it three times last year. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets set for losses after Trump's tariff surprise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets are expected to open lower on Thursday after US President Donald Trump’s unexpected announcement of a 25 per cent tariff. Experts said the markets could decline between 1 and 2 per cent on Thursday.
Most vulnerable stocks will be from garments, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, automotive and petrochemicals sector. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened on a mixed note as investors assessed the impact of the US' blanket 15 per cent tariffs on imports from South Korea and awaited the Bank of Japan's policy decision.
Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.82 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi index was up 0.29 per cent. On the contrary, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.04 per cent and China's CSI 300 index was down 1.06 per cent.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog. Catch all the key stock market action and updates here.
