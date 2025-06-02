Puravankara shares nosedive 10% as Q4 loss widens; results breakdown here

Shares of Puravankara plunged nearly 10 per cent in Monday's intraday trade after its loss in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 widened to ₹88 crore along with a decline in the top line.

The real estate major's stock fell as much as 9.98 per cent during the day to ₹258.9 per share, the biggest intraday loss since April 7 this year. As of 11:15 AM, the stock was down 9.3 per cent at ₹239 apiece, compared to a 0.52 per cent decline in Nifty50.

Shares of the company currently trade at the lowest level since May 14 this year, and have fallen 36 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Puravankara has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,695.15 crore, according to BSE data.

Puravankara Q4 results The Bengaluru-headquartered company saw its fourth quarter loss widen to ₹88 crore, from a loss of ₹6.71 crore in the same quarter last financial year. Revenue from operations for the quarter declined 40.4 per cent to ₹563.7 crore from ₹946.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company's inventory rose to ₹430 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹45.48 crore in the same quarter last year. The land purchase cost more than doubled to ₹191.8 crore from ₹87.6 crore during the period. Sub-contractor costs also rose to ₹424 crore versus ₹397 crore, contributing to the overall income turning negative.

In Q4FY25, pre-sales stood at ₹1,282 crore, driven by a sales volume of 1.42 million square feet and collections of ₹946 crore. For the full year FY25, the company achieved pre-sales of ₹5,006 crore, with a sales volume of 5.67 million square feet and a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sales realisation. “FY25 saw record sustenance sales, and our western India investments are now poised to come to market. We are also actively pursuing several major redevelopment projects," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara. "With over 13.5 million square feet in the pipeline group-wide, and key approvals in place, we are optimistic about delivering long-term value to all stakeholders while reinforcing our legacy of trust and innovation.”