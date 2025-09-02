Home / Markets / News / Puravankara shares zoom 7% as arm bags Malabar Hill redevelopment project

Puravankara shares zoom 7% as arm bags Malabar Hill redevelopment project

At 10:45 AM, Puravankara share was trading 2.08 per cent higher at ₹292.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 80,704.82 levels.

real estate, realty firms
Headquartered in Bengaluru, the Puravankara Group is one of India's most reputed real estate conglomerates, with a nationwide footprint.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Puravankara share price: Real estate player Puravankara shares were in demand on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.53 per cent, to an intraday high of ₹305 per share. 
 
At 10:45 AM, Puravankara share was trading 2.08 per cent higher at ₹292.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 80,704.82 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

What is driving the rally in Puravankara shares?

 
The sharp uptick in Puravankara's stock came after the company announced a major redevelopment win in Mumbai’s ultra-premium Malabar Hill locality, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Purva Blue Agate Pvt Ltd.
 
The 1.43-acre site offers a development potential of 0.7 million square feet and is expected to generate revenue worth ₹2,700 crore. It aims to provide luxurious new homes for current residents while creating major inventory for sale in the open market.
 
“We are delighted to make our foray into Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious addresses. This redevelopment project reflects our commitment to creating world-class homes while contributing to the evolving urban fabric of India’s financial capital. With its location, scale, and luxury positioning, this project is in perfect alignment with our strategy of expanding into key strategic markets across the city,” said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited.
 
The announcement follows closely on the heels of the company’s July 2025 milestone, where it was chosen as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur. That project encompasses over 1.2 million square feet of development potential, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore.  ALSO READ | Inox Wind shares rise 3% after management raises Ebitda margin guidance 
“The addition of Malabar Hill further strengthens our Mumbai portfolio and underscores our growing role in the city’s redevelopment story. This is our second major redevelopment in South Mumbai after the Miami Apartments at Breach Candy. With a sharp focus on design excellence, transparency, and timely delivery, we continue to be the trusted partner for societies embarking on redevelopment. With this acquisition, our redevelopment portfolio in Mumbai now stands at 4.25 million square feet, with a potential GDV of Rs 10,500 crore,” said Rajat Rastogi, CEO of west & commercial assets, Puravankara Limited.
 
Over the past two years, Puravankara has steadily expanded its redevelopment portfolio with notable projects in Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Lokhandwala. The latest addition at Malabar Hill further cements its position as a major player in Mumbai’s rapidly evolving redevelopment ecosystem. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty above 24,700; all sectors in green; Sugar stocks shine

Balrampur, Rajshree zoom up to 20%; why sugar stocks are sweetening?

India Inc's earnings depend on global growth; DII flows at risk: Nuvama

Auto sector mixed; Maruti, M&M top MOFSL bets as GST decision looms

4 reasons why Motilal Oswal upgraded Phoenix Mills to 'Buy'; target raised

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE NSEPuravankaraReal Estate Real estate stocksReal estate firmsShare priceshare marketIndian equities

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story