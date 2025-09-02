Puravankara shares zoom 7% as arm bags Malabar Hill redevelopment project

The 1.43-acre site offers a development potential of 0.7 million square feet and is expected to generate revenue worth ₹2,700 crore. It aims to provide luxurious new homes for current residents while creating major inventory for sale in the open market.

“We are delighted to make our foray into Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious addresses. This redevelopment project reflects our commitment to creating world-class homes while contributing to the evolving urban fabric of India’s financial capital. With its location, scale, and luxury positioning, this project is in perfect alignment with our strategy of expanding into key strategic markets across the city,” said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited.