Purchase of digital gold contracts via UPI contracts 47% in November

The value of digital gold purchases through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) slowed down for the first time this year in November after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued an advisory, cautioning investors about the product.

In November, the value of digital gold on UPI contracted 47 per cent to ₹1,215.36 crore from ₹2,290.36 crore in October, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

However, the volume of digital gold purchases grew 6.44 per cent to 123.42 million transactions in November from 115.95 million in the previous month.

Purchases of digital gold through UPI have been growing month-on-month (M-o-M) in 2025 on account of payment features such as UPI Autopay, and the ability to invest small-ticket amounts each day.