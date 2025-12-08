Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 26,100; SmallCaps underperform; India VIX up 3%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, December 8, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.39 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index dropped 0.77 per cent