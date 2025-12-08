Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 26,100; SmallCaps underperform; India VIX up 3%
Live New Update

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, December 8, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.39 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index dropped 0.77 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
11:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential AMC sets price band for IPO; valuation seen at ₹1.07 trn

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has set a price band of ₹2,061–₹2,165 per share for its upcoming ₹10,600-crore initial public offering (IPO). At the upper end of the band, the country’s largest asset manager will command a valuation of ₹1.07 trillion. READ MORE

11:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defence pack set for strong momentum; budget boost, exports to drive growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects India's defence sector to maintain strong order momentum, supported by ongoing negotiations for new deals, recent Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approvals, a clear TPCR roadmap, emergency procurement initiatives, and prospects of higher budget allocations. READ MORE
 

11:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Dynamatic Technologies rallied 7 per cent to ₹9,030 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade s the company signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build and assemble full rear fuselage of 'Falcon 6X' business jet. READ MORE

11:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market breadth turns negative

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market breadth turned negative as 2,138 out of 2,987 traded stocks on the NSE were in red, while 762 were in green. Meanwhile, 87 stocks remained unchanged.

11:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 11 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  The benchmark Indian equity indices continued to trade on Monday. At 11 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 85,409.04, lower by 303.33 points or 0.35 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was trading with a loss of 113.70 points or 0.43 per cent at 26,072.75 levels.
 

10:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PL Capital retains 'Accumulate' on Shree Cement, trims target; here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Shree Cement (SRCM) has seen robust traction in the non-trade segment over the past two weeks, with pricing expected to improve in the coming months, according to brokerage PL Capital. The brokerage maintained its ‘Accumulate’ rating on the Shree Cement stock, noting that SRCM has historically led in driving cost efficiencies. However, with industry peers increasingly adopting similar strategies, PL Capital highlighted that the company may need to recalibrate its approach, leveraging core strengths to accelerate volume growth.  READ MORE
 

10:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto ancillaries to outpace OEMs, says Elara; check key drivers, top picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Uno Minda, Gabriel India, Minda Corporation and Sona BLW Precision Forgings remained the top picks in the auto ancillary space by Elara Capital, which remains constructive on two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicle (PV)–linked ancillaries, supported by GST-related tailwinds and a strong festive season. READ MORE

10:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet surges 14% on heavy volumes in subdued market; here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet shares surged 14 per cent to ₹35.50 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise subdued market. The average trading volume on the counter more-than-doubled with 20.62 million equity shares having changed hands on the BSE till the time of writing of this report. Nearly 7.4 million shares have traded on the counter, on average, in the past two weeks, exchange data shows. READ MORE
 

10:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PV retail sales rise 20% in November; inventory falls to 44-46 days: Fada

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Owing to sustained consumer interest beyond the festive season and GST reforms, India’s passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales posted a 20 per cent rise in November compared to the same month last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said on Monday. READ MORE
 

10:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon shares rose 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹170.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company bagged a ₹447.21 crore order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). READ MORE

10:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SPML Infra share price zooms 10% on winning ₹207-crore JV project

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Shares of SPML Infra rose nearly 10 per cent on Monday after the company bagged a ₹207 crore joint venture project from the Public Health Engineering Department of Rajasthan.  The water infrastructure development company's stock rose as much as 9.7 per cent during the day to ₹205.5 per share, the biggest intraday fall since July 31 this year. READ MORE

10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wakefit Innovations IPO opens today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wakefit Innovationd IPO has opened today for subscription. The bidding window for the issue will close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. 

On Monday, December 8, the unlisted shares of Wakefit Innovations were trading at ₹231, up ₹36 or 18.5 per cent compared to the upper band price. READ MORE

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty SmallCap tests 200-DMA; analysts see more pain ahead for the index

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small-cap stocks, believes G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, are likely to remain under pressure on the back of liquidity constraints. Investors, he said, have found favour in the primary markets given the lackluster performance of secondary markets in the last few months, especially the small-cap segment. READ MORE

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets are trading near the day's low level around 9:40 AM with the BSE Sensex index at 85,507, down 205 points or 0.24 per cent. 

Likewise, the Nifty50 index is at 26,120, down 66 points or 0.25 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index is lower by 0.10 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap has slipped 0.5 per cent. 

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet zooms 12%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet share price is extending its rally amid flight cancellation crisis at IndiGo. SpiceJet shares are up more than 12 per cent today as investors expect IndiGo's monopoly breaking post the recent fiasco.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

