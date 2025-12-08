Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 26,100; SmallCaps underperform; India VIX up 3%

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Indulgence
Premium
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, December 8, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.39 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index dropped 0.77 per cent
11:31 AM
11:24 AM
11:15 AM
11:05 AM
11:00 AM
10:58 AM
10:48 AM
10:37 AM
10:26 AM
10:15 AM
10:06 AM
10:00 AM
9:50 AM
9:41 AM
9:31 AM
9:20 AM
9:20 AM
9:19 AM
9:18 AM
9:16 AM
9:09 AM
9:08 AM
9:03 AM
8:59 AM
8:56 AM
8:50 AM
8:46 AM
8:41 AM
8:33 AM
8:32 AM
Topics :Share Market TodayStock Market TodayMARKET LIVEBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50IPOsSME IPOsFed ratesMarkets Sensex NiftyAviation IndiGoAviation stocksUS marketsAsian marketsFII flowsDomestic markets
First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST