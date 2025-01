PVR Inox, SAIL, PNB may soon enter F&O ban; SRF, Oil India top movers

As of Thursday, 5 out of 223 stocks from the futures & options (F&O) segment were placed under the ban period. Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank were the 5 stocks.During the ban period, taking of fresh positions in the particular stock is not allowed. In case, a trader takes a fresh position by mistake, the stock exchange (NSE) levies a fine up to Rs 5,000. However, traders holding existing positions are allowed to square their position.A stock enters the ban period, as and when the combined open positions in futures & options crosses the set 95 per cent market wide limit for that particular stock.The Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) is a limit set by the stock exchange based on either of two criteria's - 20 per cent of the free-float equity capital, excluding promoter holdings or 30 times the average volume of the stock in the previous trading month.On Thursday, PVR Inox and Aarti Industries open positions had reached up 87 per cent of the market wide limit set for the stock. That apart, there were 8 other stocks with open positions in excess of 80 per cent of the set MWPL; thus risking the possibility of entering F&O ban period soon.The other 8 stocks are - Mahanagar Gas, Chambal Fertilisers, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Indraprastha Gas, Can Fin Homes, Punjab National Bank (PNB), GNFC and SAIL.SRF January futures contract was the top gainer in the F&O space, up 11.5 per cent. It was followed by Navin Fluorine, Indraprastha Gas, Zydus Life, Marico and Colgate Palmolive.On the other hand, Oil India was the biggest loser, down 8 per cent, followed by Kalyan Jewellers, HUDCO, BSE, Ashok Leyland, Gail India, Jio Financial Services, ONGC, PFC and PolicyBazaar.