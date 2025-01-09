PVR Inox, SAIL, PNB may soon enter F&O ban; SRF, Oil India top movers

On Thursday, 5 stocks - Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank were placed under futures & options ban period on the NSE.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market (Photo: Shutterstock)