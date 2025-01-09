TCS share price remains flat ahead of Q3 results; here's what to expect

TCS ahead of Q3 results: Information technology (IT) major TCS is set to announce its December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results today, January 9, 2025, post market hours.

TCS share price soared as much as 0.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4136.90 per share. On the other hand, TCS share price dropped as much as 0.90 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,070.25 apiece.

However, at 12:11 PM, TCS share price was trading 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 4,086.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.55 per cent lower at 77,722.22 levels.

TCS Q3 results preview

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect TCS to report a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth for Q3, reaching Rs 6,445.63 crore, up from Rs 6,060 crore in the previous year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue growth is forecasted to be modest, at 0.24 per cent. The revenue may be impacted by factors such as furloughs and the reduction in revenue from the BSNL deal, which peaked in Q2.

Additionally, analysts predict TCS’ adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, will rise by 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y, to Rs 1,241.96 crore, compared to Rs 1,180 crore a year ago. On a Q-o-Q basis, the adjusted PAT is expected to increase by 3.4 per cent. Analysts recommend that investors closely monitor management’s commentary on near-term demand, pricing trends, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), and recent deal wins. READ MORE

TCS share price history

TCS share prices have fallen about 2 per cent in the last five trading sessions, while the TCS shares have dropped over 8 per cent in the past one month. Year-to-date (Y-T-D), TCS share price has dropped about 0.6 per cent.

About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a leading Indian multinational technology company specialising in IT services, consulting, and business solutions.

It offers a wide range of services, including application services, digital transformation, AI and cloud solutions, engineering services, and cognitive business operations.

With a workforce of over 601,000 consultants across 55 countries, TCS is among the global leaders in the tech industry.

As part of the renowned Tata Group, India's largest multinational conglomerate, TCS is the second-largest Indian company by market capitalisation and holds the seventh position on the Fortune India 500 list.

The market capitalisation of TCS is Rs 14,77,717.39 crore, according to BSE.