Q1 earnings, global trends, FII activity to guide mkts this week: Analysts

The movement of rupee and global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be tracked by investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Among major earnings to be announced this week are from Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Ashok Leyland, DLF, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc and Reliance Industries

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Domestic equity markets, which are at record high levels, will be driven by quarterly earnings, global trends and foreign fund movement, analysts said.

The movement of rupee and global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be tracked by investors.

"The direction of global stock markets, fluctuations in the rupee-to-dollar exchange rate, and movement in crude oil prices will all play a crucial role in influencing the overall market trend. It is important to consider these factors alongside domestic developments," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Institutional activity will also have a significant impact on market trends, Gour added.

Among major earnings to be announced this week are from Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Ashok Leyland, DLF, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc and Reliance Industries.

"Global and domestic cues, upcoming quarterly earnings, FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) and DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) activities, progress of monsoon and crude oil prices will be the key factors that will drive the markets in the coming days," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 780.45 points or 1.19 per cent.

The Sensex on Friday settled at its new all-time closing high of 66,060.90. During the day, it hit its all-time intra-day peak of 66,159.79.

The NSE Nifty ended at a new record high of 19,564.50 on Friday. During the day, it reached its lifetime intra-day peak of 19,595.35.

From the global front, China will release an update on economic growth in the April-June quarter on Monday.

"FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) flows into India are continuing unabated. FPIs continue to invest in financials, automobiles, capital goods, realty and FMCG. FPI buying in these sectors have contributed hugely to the surge in prices of stocks in these sectors and the Sensex and Nifty scaling record highs," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Topics :equity marketQ1 resultsGlobal TrendFIIsIndian rupeeBrent crude oil

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

