Home / Markets / News / Q2 pit stop: Promoters switch gears and enter retreat lane, shows data

Q2 pit stop: Promoters switch gears and enter retreat lane, shows data

Navigating second-quarter mile: Pledged holdings take a hairpin turn to 1.22%

Samie Modak
Premium
Illustration by Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The percentage of pledged holdings in relation to promoter holdings decreased to 1.22 per cent by the end of the July–September quarter of 2023–24, down from 1.36 per cent in the April–June quarter of the same financial year.

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the value of pledged promoter holdings amounted to Rs 1.8 trillion, constituting 0.61 per cent of the total market capitalisation of S&P BSE 500 stocks.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the close of the July–September quarter, promoters in 82 companies had some portion of their holdings pledged, a decrease from 86 companies in June 2023. Among these, only 10 companies had more than 25 per cent of their promoter holdings pledged, a decline from 15 in the preceding quarter.
 
GMR Airports, Max Financial Services, and MedPlus Health Services had the highest pledged promoter holdings as a percentage of overall equity among S&P BSE 500 stocks.
 
Firms experiencing a significant increase in pledged promoter holdings included TTK Prestige, IndusInd Bank, and The Ramco Cements. Conversely, Suzlon Energy, Max Financial Services, Jindal Steel & Power, Sobha, and Emami Group witnessed a reduction in pledged promoter holdings.
 
Notably, for the first time in several quarters, no company had pledged more than 75 per cent of its promoter holdings.
Analysts suggest that some promoters were able to revoke their pledges due to a sharp rally in stock prices.     

                    

Also Read

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

The gilt rush: Investors gild their portfolios in 'peak yield' euphoria

Serving up a slump: QSR players grapple with a side of demand downturn

M-cap of 7 of top 10 firms swells Rs 1.50 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

FPIs turn buyers; invest Rs 1,433 cr in equities in November so far

Global trends to dictate movement in markets this week, say analysts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KotakEquitiesQ2 resultspromoter holdings

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story