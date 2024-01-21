Home / Markets / News / Quarterly earnings, global trends to guide mkts in holiday-shortened week

Quarterly earnings, global trends to guide mkts in holiday-shortened week

It will be a trading holiday on January 22, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Trading pattern of global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also influence trading in the markets
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Quarterly earnings, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors will drive stock markets in this holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

It will be a trading holiday on January 22, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Equity markets would also remain closed on Friday for Republic Day.

"The interest rate decisions of the BoJ (Bank of Japan) and ECB (European Central Bank), along with the US GDP data, are anticipated to drive the market dynamics," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

From the Q3 results front, Axis Bank, JSW Energy, Bajaj Auto, DLF, ACC and JSW Steel would announce their earnings this week.

"This is a truncated trading week following a holiday on Monday and on Friday. Traders should stay light as earnings season would get in full swing leading to stock-specific actions largely. Moreover, interest rate decisions of the BoJ and the ECB is due this week along with the US GDP and PMI data which would have an influence on the global rate cut trajectory," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark fell by 1,144.8 points or 1.57 per cent. The NSE and BSE conducted normal trading sessions on January 20.

"Anticipations surrounding the upcoming budget may drive stock and sector-specific movements. Globally, attention will be directed towards Japan's monetary policy and the US economic data, with a continued watch on geopolitical developments," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

The past week witnessed continued volatility in the market, characterized by Nifty and Sensex ending with a substantial decline of over 1 per cent, exacerbated by Bank Nifty's notable underperformance, primarily attributed to a significant drop in HDFC Bank's shares post earnings, Meena said.

The aggressive selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) following HDFC Bank's results added further pressure to the overall market, he added.

Trading pattern of global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also influence trading in the markets.

"Q3 earning season will remain in focus as some major companies will announce their quarterly numbers such as Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Canara Bank, Ceat, IOC, Tata Steel, ACC, JSW Steel and many more. The market will also react to domestic and global events, FII (Foreign Institutional Investors), DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) investment patterns, movement of the rupee against the dollar and crude oil prices," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services.

Also Read

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 16 days

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days

Mahindra Holidays Q2FY24 result: Profit dips 48% to Rs 21 cr; income up 7%

Mcap of top 5 valued firms erode by Rs 1.67 trn, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

Hedge funds bring in record profits betting on 'catastrophe' bonds

At 6 trn, LIC m-cap surpasses HUL, ITC; stock hits all-time high, surge 5%

Ceat extends rally for third day; surges 14% on healthy outlook

Ganesh Housing zooms over 50% in 4 days as Q3 net profit jumps three-fold

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :stock market tradingMarket AheadTrading HolidaysForeign investors

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story