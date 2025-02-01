RailTel share price jumps 5% on multiple orders of Rs 221 cr; details here

RailTel share price ahead of Budget 2025: State-owned RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) shares jumped as much as 4.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 425.75 per share on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The uptick in the RailTel share price came after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders of Rs 221 crore.

First, RailTel has received a work order from the Department of Education Samagra Shiksha, valued at Rs 15.98 crore (including tax). Under this order, RailTel will be responsible for establishing Robotics, Drone, and Atal Tinkering Labs across 160 government schools in Himachal Pradesh as part of the STARS initiative. It is expected to be completed by November 30, 2025.

The second order comes from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MSPGCL), for IT network restructuring, amounting to Rs 104.16 crore (including tax). RailTel will work on upgrading the IT network infrastructure for nine plants and three offices, bringing them up to the latest technology standards. This order is expected to be completed by January 30, 2030.

ALSO READ: Brokerages offer mixed views on Sun Pharma post steady Q3; buy, sell, hold? Finally, RailTel has received an order from a defense PSU for setting up a Data Centre (DC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) Centre, valued at Rs 100.33 crore (including tax). Under this order, RailTel will be responsible for the establishment of the DC and DR Centre for the client. The order needs to be executed by May 30, 2025.

About RailTel

Also Read

RailTel Corporation of India Limited, established in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country. Its primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. RailTel also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.

ALSO READ: Analysts eye up to 53% upside in Vedanta share after Q3; CLSA ups target In addition to its core functions, RailTel has been instrumental in various large-scale government projects such as Bharat Net, the National Knowledge Network, and optical fiber connectivity initiatives in the North East. RailTel was formed through the Railway Budget of 2000, with the goal of leveraging the existing telecom assets and the Right of Way (ROW) of Indian Railways to contribute to the National Telecom Policy of 1999.

Last check on BSE, the market capitalisation of RailTel stood at Rs 13,455.34. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 9:42 AM, RailTel share price was trading 3.11 per cent higher at Rs 419.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 77,640.33 levels in anticipation of Budget 2025