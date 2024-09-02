Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

On the weekly chart, UPL has confirmed a bullish reversal pattern known as the 'Inverse Head and Shoulders

share market stock market trading
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NSE Scrip – UPL

View -   Bullish

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Last Close – Rs 598

On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a bullish reversal pattern known as the ‘Inverse Head and Shoulders’. On Friday, this pattern was validated with strong volumes and a bullish candle, marking a breakaway gap.

Additionally, the stock closed above the 89-week EMA, which had previously acted as a significant resistance but now suggests a shift in polarity.

The RSI on the weekly chart has also moved past the 60 mark, a level it has struggled to surpass for over 18 months, indicating a potential shift in momentum to the upside.

Hence, we recommend to BUY UPL around Rs 598 - Rs 595 | Stop Loss: Rs 571 | Target: Rs 650.

More From This Section

Govt to amend CPSE capital restructuring guidelines for dividend payment

Premium

Custodians plan to charge higher fee from foreign portfolio investors

Mcap of 8 of valued firms surge Rs 1.53 trn; Airtel, Infosys top gainers

FPIs inflow in equities drops to Rs 7,320 cr in August on higher valuations

Premium

Street Signs: F&O seismic shift, IPO fervour going strong, and more



NSE Scrip – RADICO

View -   Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1942
On Friday, there was a notable surge in buying, leading to a breakout from the recent congestion zone that had lasted for over seven months. This breakout suggests the potential for strong upward momentum in the near term. The move was supported by a significant bullish candle and increased volumes, reinforcing the buy signal. Additionally, prices are positioned above key moving averages, and oscillators are indicating positive momentum.

Hence, we recommend to BUY RADICO around Rs 1,942 - Rs 1,935 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,810 | Target: Rs 2,175.

(Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Nifty; details

Nifty FMCG shows signs of near term correction; check key levels here

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Borosil Renewables, Laxmi Organics among top picks by Anand Rathi for today

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these stocks on August 29

Topics :Stock callsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEBuzzing stocksRadico KhaitanUPL

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story