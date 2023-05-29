At an aggregate level, the portfolio that was valued at Rs 32,445 crore as on March 31, 2023 is now worth Rs 35,979 crore, an analysis of his portfolio holdings suggests.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's equity portfolio where the late ace investor held stake of over 1 per cent in companies – either in his name or jointly with his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala at the end of January – March 2023 quarter (Q4-FY23) – has outperformed the market thus far in financial year 2023-24 (FY24) with a rise of 11 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, in comparison, have gained around 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively during this period.