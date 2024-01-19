Ram Temple consecration: Stock, money markets to be shut on Monday

Trading on stock exchanges and money markets will remain closed on January, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a circular, the NSE said the currency derivative segment would remain closed on January 22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said there would be no transactions and settlements in government securities (both primary and secondary markets), foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives.

The settlement for all pending transactions would be deferred to the subsequent working day, according to a RBI release. The RBI also said the three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction conducted on Friday with date of reversal Monday would now be reversed on January 23.

In addition, the three-day VRR auction announced earlier stands cancelled and instead, a two-day VRR auction will now be conducted on Tuesday.

All bank branches in Uttar Pradesh and in some other states will remain closed on Monday.