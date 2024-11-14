Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers stock up 6% as Q2 profit zooms 55% YoY

The rise in RCF share price came on the back of healthy results in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers share price: Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers (RCF) share price soared up to 5.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 160.75 per share on Thursday, November 14, 2024. 
 
The company’s profit rose 55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 79 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 51 crore in the September quarter of FY24.
 
The company’s revenue from operations soared 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,290 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 4,155.2 crore in the September quarter of FY24. 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed over 90 per cent annually to Rs 202 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 106 crore in Q2FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 210 basis points to 4.7 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from 2.6 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2024. 
 
ashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) engages in the manufacture and sale of fertilisers and industrial chemicals. RCF offers a diverse range of products, including urea, complex fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, water-soluble fertilisers, soil conditioners, and various industrial chemicals. One of its notable products is Biola, a bio-fertilizer designed to enhance soil structure and texture by solubilizing fixed phosphorus. 
 
Established in 1978 following the reorganisation of the Fertilizer Corporation of India, RCF is now the fourth-largest urea producer in the country, trailing behind IFFCO, NFL, and KRIBHCO. 

The company operates from two main units including Trombay in Mumbai and Thal in Raigad district. Its registered office is located at Priyadarshini, Eastern Express Highway Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra. 
 
The Government of India holds a 75 per cent stake in RCF, reflecting its major role in the national agricultural sector.
 
At 11:10 AM, RCF shares were trading 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 155.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Semsex was trading 0.14 per cent lower at 77,578.86 levels.
 
First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

