NBCC India shares advanced 3.7 per cent on Thursday and registered an intraday high of Rs 92.75 per share on BSE. The stock rose after the company posted a 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in Q2FY25.

Around 10:44 AM, NBCC's share price was up 2.37 per cent at Rs 91.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 77,691.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 24,705 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 139.9 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 42.55 per share.

NBCC reported its Q2 results on Wednesday in the last few minutes of market hours. The company's consolidated profit rose 53 per cent to Rs 122 crore as compared to Rs 79.59 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: NBCC Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to Rs 125.13 cr on higher income The consolidated revenue from operations in the July-September period increased 19.4 per cent to Rs 2,459 crore from Rs 2,059 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 5 per cent and stood at Rs 100 crore as compared to Rs 96 crore a year ago. However, Ebitda margins contracted by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.1 per cent as compared to 4.6 per cent a year ago.

NBCC (India) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Established in 1960, NBCC is primarily engaged in the business of project management, construction, and infrastructure development. It is involved in a wide range of sectors, including residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial infrastructure.

The company is best known for its role in executing large-scale public sector projects, such as the construction of government buildings, educational institutions, hospitals, and urban development projects. It also offers consultancy services in project management, engineering, and architecture. With a commitment to sustainable development, NBCC integrates modern techniques and innovative practices into its projects.

NBCC has expanded its reach to both domestic and international markets, with a growing presence in countries like the UAE, Nepal, and Mauritius, undertaking both construction and infrastructure development projects abroad. NBCC's vision is to be a leader in the construction and infrastructure industry, providing high-quality services and contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

In the past one year, NBCC shares have gained 96.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent.