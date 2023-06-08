Rate sensitive shares trade mixed after RBI keeps repo unchanged at 6.5%

The Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial, Nifty Private and Nifty PSU Bank indices were up 0.35 - 0.51 per cent, while Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto indices were down 0.10 - 41 per cent .

SI Reporter Mumbai

