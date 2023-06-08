Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty firm ahead of RBI's policy outcome

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome, the SGX Nifty, on Thursday indicated a flat start to the bourses, quoting 18,823 levels. , According to a Business Standard poll, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged. READ MORE, , That apart, markets will draw further cues from movement in global markets that largely remained muted. , , Globally, the US markets closed mixed overnight ahead of economic report releases. While Dow Jones gained 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent., , Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, slipped further in trade this morning, after rally in Wall Street took a breather. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices skid up to 1 per cent., , In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude stood at $76 per barrel, and $72 per barrel, respectively., , Back home, here are top stocks to watch in today's trade:, , Rate-sensitive stocks: Shares of banking and financial services, automobiles, real-estate, and consumer durables will be in focus as the central bank announces interest rate stance., Read More