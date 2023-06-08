Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty firm ahead of RBI's policy outcome

Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty firm ahead of RBI's policy outcome

Stock market live updates: Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome, the SGX Nifty, on Thursday indicated a flat start to the bourses, quoting 18,823 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty firm ahead of RBI's policy outcome

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome, the SGX Nifty, on Thursday indicated a flat start to the bourses, quoting 18,823 levels.Read More

8:22 AM Jun 23

Book profits as Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial index trade in overbought zone

Nifty Financial Services is exhibiting a triangle-shaped pattern, which indicates a period of consolidation and uncertainty, says Ravi Nathani. READ MORE
8:15 AM Jun 23

DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 392 crore on Wednesday, June 7

8:12 AM Jun 23

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,382 crore on Wednesday, June 7

8:06 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty signals soft start to Thursday's trade

7:57 AM Jun 23

US trade deficit widens to 6-month high, expected to dent economic growth

Stocks on Wall Street were trading mostly lower. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell. READ MORE
All but five stocks in the S&P 500 tumbled, and the benchmark posted a more than 20% loss since its January peak, crossing into a bear market. (Photo: Bloomberg)

7:52 AM Jun 23

US dollar index claws back gains ahead of jobs data

7:48 AM Jun 23

Turkish lira crashes 7% after Recep Tayyip Erdogan's third term starts

In other Turkish markets, the main stocks index rose 3.1%, extending gains since the vote to 21% and reversing this year's losses. READ MORE
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talks during a televised address to the nation following a cabinet teleconference meeting, in Istanbul. Photo: PTI

7:46 AM Jun 23

Russia blows up Ukraine dam: What's happening and what's at stake

The fallout from the breach of a river dam along a front line of Russia's war in Ukraine continued to wreak havoc on lives, livelihoods and the environment on Wednesday. READ MORE
Russia Ukraine Conflict

7:43 AM Jun 23

Coinbase execs defend platform against lawsuit, call for clear crypto rules

Coinbase has been pushing the SEC to formulate new crypto-specific regulations since last year and in April asked the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to compel the regulator to respond. READ MORE
Within days of announcing its launch in India with much fanfare, Coinbase has halted payments via united payments interface (UPI) on its app

7:39 AM Jun 23

US Treasury yields inches up as investors eye Fed's next meet

7:34 AM Jun 23

Prices of Brent Crude, WTI Crude skid 0.4% each

7:32 AM Jun 23

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index marginally lower amid weak global cues

7:28 AM Jun 23

Chinese stocks largely subdued in early trade: Shanghai index down 0.2%

7:25 AM Jun 23

Hong Kong markets open lower in trade: Hang Seng down 0.5%

7:22 AM Jun 23

Japanese shares mixed in early trade: Nikkei 225, Topix flat

7:19 AM Jun 23

Losses in mega-cap stocks weigh NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices

7:15 AM Jun 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Next Story