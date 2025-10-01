RateGain shares jump 8% on Sojern acquisition; eyes fundraise on Oct 4

RateGain Travel Technologies shares jumped 8.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹699.1 per share. At 1:22 PM, RateGain’s share price was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹680 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.65 per cent at 80,793.22.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,029.42 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹853.3 per share and 52-week low was at ₹365 per share.

Why were RateGain shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company through its subsidiary, RateGain Technologies Limited, UK, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sojern Inc. In a separate filing, the company also said that, in its meeting scheduled on Saturday, October 4, 2025 will consider raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares.

The acquisition reinforces RateGain's AI-first strategy and advances its vision of building a unified platform that enables hotels to acquire guests, engage and retain them during their stay, and enhance wallet share thereafter. The addition of Sojern will also help RateGain expand its ability to serve both large hospitality clients and the fast-growing SMB hotel segment, enabling hotels of all sizes to access advanced AI-powered solutions. Customers can expect improved efficiency and new opportunities to enhance guest experience. "This acquisition is another important step in advancing RateGain's AI-first mission. Sojern's proven financial performance and expertise in MarTech complement our unified vision of embedding AI across every workflow in hospitality, from guest acquisition to retention and wallet share expansion. Just as important, both organizations share a culture of customer orientation, innovation, and agility. Together, we can help hospitality businesses make smarter decisions, adapt faster to changing guest behaviors, and create seamless experiences throughout the guest journey, while building a thriving workplace for our teams," said Bhanu Chopra, founder and chairman, RateGain.