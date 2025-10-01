Why Sensex rallied 750 pts, Nifty hit 24,850 after RBI Policy; key reasons

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped an eight-day losing streak on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on repo rate. In the intra-day trade, Sensex jumped 754.96 points or 0.94 per cent to day’s high at 81,022.58 and Nifty50 advanced 239.5 points or 0.97 per cent to day’s high at 24,850.6.

At 11:58 AM, on BSE, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Trent were among the top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tata Steel, and UltraTech Cement were the only top laggards.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Broader market indices saw buying, Nifty MidCap 100 was up 0.29 per cent, and Nifty SmallCap 0.57 per cent.

Three reasons why Sensex, Nifty snapped eight-day losing streak RBI policy positives The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced to keep the repo-rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent . The monetary policy committee (MPC) also maintained its stance at ‘Neutral’. The move was broadly in line with market expectations, signalling room for further accommodation should the headline inflation numbers be higher, according to Chanchal Agarwal, CIO, Equirus Family Office. Further, a key positive development is the liberalisation of capital market lending norms. RBI raised prudential limits on loans against shares, financing against listed debt, and initial public offering (IPO) funding.

Meanwhile, MPC said in the statement that the growth outlook remains resilient, supported by domestic drivers, despite weak external demand. It is likely to get further support from a favourable monsoon, lower inflation, monetary easing, and the salubrious impact of recent goods and services tax (GST) reforms. During its October meeting, the committee revised its growth forecast for FY26 upward to 6.8 per cent while lowering the consumer price index (CPI) forecast to 2.6 per cent. Rally in rate sensitivities RBI allowed banks greater flexibility to extend credit for acquisition financing. This move, according to Agarwal, is significant, as it enables banks to recapture flows that had increasingly shifted to structured credit players. In addition, policy thrust remained on widening credit intermediation – notably through measures permitting the expansion of Urban Cooperative Banks – aligning with the broader Viksit Bharat agenda of improving credit access and deepening the financial system.

For real estate, lower borrowing costs would have positively influenced affordability and purchasing decisions, particularly in the budget and mid-income segments. ALSO READ| Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2? Last seen, Nifty Bank was 1.29 per cent, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank rising over 2 per cent. Nifty Realty was up 0.71 per cent and Nifty Auto was up 0.6 per cent Buy on dips, sell on rally market Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes that the investors are buying on dips. He believes the market is in a ‘Buy on dips, sell on rally’ phase.