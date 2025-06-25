RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the trading hours for the interbank call money market by 2 hours to 7:00 p.m. IST, with effect from July 1.

Banks borrow and lend money in the call market.

The revised timings for the call market will be 9:00 a.m. IST to 7:00 p.m. IST.

The central bank also extended the hours for market repo and tri-party repo to 4:00 p.m. IST, with effect from August 1.

In May, a working group set up by the central bank had recommended longer operating hours for the interbank money markets.