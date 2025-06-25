Home / Markets / News / RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

The revised timings for the call market will be 9:00 a.m. IST to 7:00 p.m. IST

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The central bank also extended the hours for market repo and tri-party repo to 4:00 p.m. IST, with effect from August 1.
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the trading hours for the interbank call money market by 2 hours to 7:00 p.m. IST, with effect from July 1.

Banks borrow and lend money in the call market.

The revised timings for the call market will be 9:00 a.m. IST to 7:00 p.m. IST.

The central bank also extended the hours for market repo and tri-party repo to 4:00 p.m. IST, with effect from August 1. 

ALSO READ: RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

In May, a working group set up by the central bank had recommended longer operating hours for the interbank money markets.

The trading hours for government bonds, foreign exchange and interest rate derivative markets have been left unchanged.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Broad-based buying lifts markets; smallcaps, IT, consumer durables outpace

Dixon Tech slips 3%; Phillip Capital raises competition concerns, cuts TP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,200; HDB Financial IPO booked 14%

What led to 4% rise in Snowman Logistics share price today? more info here

MCX shares hit record high as UBS assigns highest-ever ₹10k target

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIReserve Bank

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story