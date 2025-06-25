Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR), for Rs 1 trillion ($11.64 billion) on Friday, its first such operation since November-end

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Money market rates are likely to get impacted with treasury bill yields moving up by 5-10 bps.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian central bank's decision to withdraw surplus liquidity from the banking system just weeks after a large rate cut and cash boosting measures has prompted an uptick in money market rates which may continue in the coming days, traders said.

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR), for Rs 1 trillion ($11.64 billion) on Friday, its first such operation since November-end.

Why it's important

Conducting VRRRs shows the RBI's discomfort with the overnight and treasury bill rates remaining below repo rate.

These are expected to move towards the repo rate as the RBI continues such operations, potentially for shorter tenors.

 

Also Read

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

PSL norm easing provides limited room for SFBs to make gains: CareEdge

PremiumBank Lockers New Rules

Sign agreement locker agreement promptly, buy cover for valuables

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI relaxes PSL norms to help SFBs de-risk, diversify loan portfolio

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

This would increase the short-term cost of funding for banks, and undo some of the benefits of the rate cut, analysts said. 

Weighted average call rate, which is the RBI's operative rate, has remained near the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate, for the past few weeks.

Context

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the RBI could start conducting VRRRs to pump out surplus as and when required.

Liquidity has averaged at around Rs 2.76 trillion on a daily basis in June, higher than 1 per cent of banking deposits. The RBI is looking at surplus of around 1 per cent, Governor had said.

Last week, Reuters reported that RBI sought feedback on aligning call rate more closely with repo rate.

Key Quotes

Money market rates are likely to get impacted with treasury bill yields moving up by 5-10 bps, said Alok Singh, group head of treasury at CSB Bank.

A suitably sized daily VRRR could have been more efficient to pull up the overnight policy rates quickly, said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"The focus now will be on whether RBI proactively moves to shorter tenor VRRRs, if tendering in 7-day auction is not very strong," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumRupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

credit card

Credit card spends up 14.5% to ₹1.89 trn in May 2025; HDFC, SBI lead

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Rupee rises as oil dips, equities shaky on fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire

bonds

Major companies to tap debt market to raise over ₹10K cr this week

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee sees best opening in over a month on Israel-Iran ceasefire

Topics : Reserve Bank of India banking liquidity Liquidity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon