What led to 4% rise in Snowman Logistic share price today? more info inside

Snowman Logistics share price: was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the stock jumping up to 3.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹61.85 per share. Snowman Logistics share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the stock jumping up to 3.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹61.85 per share.

However, by 10:24 AM, Snowman Logistics shares were off day's high, and were trading 2.28 per cent higher at ₹61.03 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.60 per cent higher at 82,547.60 levels.

Why did Snowman Logistics share price rise today?

Snowman Logistics shares gained traction in trade today after the company announced the commencement of operations at two newly constructed, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouses located in Kolkata and Krishnapatnam.

The Kolkata facility has a capacity of 5,630 pallets, while the Krishnapatnam warehouse adds another 3,927 pallets, taking the company's total pallet capacity to 1,50,754 across 43 warehouses in 20 cities. Snowman also operates a fleet of 296 owned and over 325 leased refrigerated vehicles across India. These new warehouses are equipped with advanced automation and technology to boost operational efficiency. They will serve a broad spectrum of industries, including seafood, dairy, ice cream, QSR items, ready-to-eat meals, bakery and confectionery products, fruits and vegetables, and pharmaceuticals—boosting the company's reach and growth potential. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, chairman, Snowman Logistic, said, "The completion of our Kolkata and Krishnapatnam facility marks another significant step in our mission to provide best-in-class cold chain solutions. We are very confident that the requirement for cold chain will grow exponentially in the country, and we will continue to expand our network."

Snowman Logistics Q4 results For Q4FY25, Snowman Logistics reported total revenue of ₹137.01 crore, an increase of 8 per cent from ₹126.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹3.90 crore, up from ₹2.15 crore in Q4FY24. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was ₹24.38 crore, compared to ₹29.86 crore in the year-ago period. For the full financial year, the company posted revenue of ₹552.53 crore, reflecting a growth of 9.8 per cent over ₹503.37 crore in FY24. Full-year Ebitda came in at ₹93.53 crore (FY24: ₹108.32 crore), while PAT was ₹5.69 crore, compared to ₹12.71 crore in the previous year.

About Snowman Logistics Snowman Logistics is among the leading providers of integrated temperature-controlled logistics services in India, serving the diverse cold chain requirements of clients across the country. The company operates 43 strategically located warehouses with a total pallet capacity of 1,50,754, spread across 20 cities, including key hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Snowman’s network supports a wide base of reputed clients handling bulk temperature-sensitive goods. The company’s service portfolio includes logistics support for dairy products like butter and cheese, canned food, poultry and meat, seafood, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products. Last checked on BSE, Snowman Logistics’ market capitalisation stood at ₹1,019.74 crore. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.